Leh: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta took oath as the third Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh on Friday. The Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas in Leh. Many senior officials, dignitaries, and representatives of various departments were present on the occasion.

Gupta is the first politician LG of Ladakh as his successor, Brigadier Dr. BD Mishra (Retd), was an ex-serviceman, while the first LG of the Union Territory was retired bureaucrat RK Mathur, who was appointed in 2019 after Ladakh was detached from Jammu and Kashmir and created as a UT.

Gupta’s appointment comes after the resignation of Brigadier Mishra, who stepped down from the post citing health reasons.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, Gupta expressed gratitude to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Union Territory of Ladakh. He assured the people of Ladakh that his administration would work inclusively, rising above religion, caste, and political affiliations to ensure the region's development. “There is a lot that needs to be done,” he acknowledged, while pointing out that Ladakh has faced long-standing discrimination in the past.

Kavinder Gupta Sworn In As Ladakh's First Politician Lieutenant Governor (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting tourism as a key area of focus, Gupta said he envisions taking Ladakh to new heights and positioning it among the top tourist destinations globally. “I am familiar with Ladakh, having served as Deputy Chief Minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said, emphasising his prior connection with the region.

Gupta further assured to work in line with the vision of inclusive governance, stating, “We will work with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas’—together with all, development for all, trust of all, and efforts from all.”

Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Leh Adv. Tashi Gyalson congratulated the newly appointed LG. Speaking to the media, Gyalson said that Gupta’s prior experience as speaker of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir Assembly and as Deputy CM makes him well-acquainted with Ladakh and its people. “He has held several important positions, and as a senior BJP leader, he has always supported issues concerning Ladakh. I have full faith that he will address the concerns of the people sincerely, and there will be no shortfall in commitment from his side,” he said.

Reiterating the Council’s role, Gyalson said LAHDC will stand as a strong pillar and work in full coordination with the LG’s administration to serve the people of the region. He added that the new LG understands the strategic importance of Ladakh, and resolving its issues would not only benefit the region but also serve national interests.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Mohd Haneefa Jan, expressed optimism on Gupta’s appointment as the LG. “He is already familiar with the region’s topography, geographical conditions, and the unique challenges faced by people in remote areas. This, I believe, is a great advantage for Ladakh,” Jan said.

More about Kavinder Gupta

A seasoned politician from Jammu’s Janipur area, Gupta has held several key positions in both government and the BJP ranks. He briefly served as the Deputy Chief Minister of J&K in 2018 during the BJP-PDP coalition, stepping down after the alliance collapsed.

A three-time mayor of Jammu (2005–2010), Gupta has also been the BJP’s state general secretary and twice led the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (1993–1998). In 2014, he defeated Congress minister Raman Bhalla to become MLA from Gandhi Nagar and was later unanimously elected the speaker of the assembly of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

An RSS member since his youth, Gupta spent over a year in jail during the Emergency and has also served as secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).