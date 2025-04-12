'Kavach 5' For Mumbai Suburban Network To Be Ready By Dec, To Boost Train Frequency: Minister

Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday Mumbai-specific 'Kavach Version-5' train protection system is expected to be completed by December-end and this will allow the introduction of 30 per cent more trains on the suburban network.

Kavach Version 5', which seeks to improve train safety and efficiency, is being developed on the lines of CBTC -- Communication-Based Train Control System, he said while addressing a press conference at at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. "Today, we have to maintain 180 seconds of time between two trains. If we reduce that by 30 per cent, that means we can have 30 per cent more trains," he said.

Replying to a question about commuter deaths on Mumbai's suburban network, Vaishnaw said their focus is on improving infrastructure, using better technology, and providing better trains. The minister said Rs 17,000 crore worth of projects were undertaken for Mumbai, including procurement of 238 new air-conditioned local trains.

"This will be another major improvement in the city's transportation," he said. Vaishnaw said for reducing "very heavy crush load" on Mumbai's suburban network, the new trains need to be redesigned to ensure more oxygen flow, air flow, and closure of doors in minimum timing.

"Coastal Road, Metro, and local train services collectively bring a significant change in the life of Mumbaikars," he noted. The Railways has committed an unprecedented Rs 1,73,804-crore investment in Maharashtra, underscoring the state's importance in the national rail network and its future growth trajectory, emphasised the minister.

"Overall in Maharashtra the railway network will progress swiftly," he assured. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the press conference, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for their support in upgrading Maharashtra's railway infrastructure.