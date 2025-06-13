ETV Bharat / bharat

Kavach 4.0 Trials Conducted To Enhance Passengers’ Safety, Train Operations

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance passengers’ safety and train operation efficiency, the Indian Railways has successfully completed field trials of the upgraded Kavach Version 4.0 between Bamrauli and Athsarai in Uttar Pradesh.

The trials were a part of the Railway ministry’s flagship “Mission Raftar Project” under which the railways is increasing safety measures apart from improving train speeds.

Talking about it, a railway official informed that the trials were conducted over a 7-day period, using a WAP-7 locomotive fitted with the Kavach system, and LHB rake certified for a speed of 130 kmph. The trials included both preliminary evaluations and comprehensive testing under the close supervision of the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) and the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Major Upgrades To Enhance Safety

“Kavach 4.0 introduces key upgrades including higher location accuracy, enhanced signal information for large yards, station-to-station communication over Optical Fiber Cable (OFC), and direct integration with Electronic Interlocking systems. These enhancements aim to improve safety and operational efficiency,” the official pointed out.

It marks a major step forward for railways’ indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system and paves the way for its wider deployment across the country, the railway official added.

What Is Kavach?

Kavach is a system that aids the Loco Pilot in maintaining specified speed limits. It does so by automatic application of brakes in case the Loco Pilot fails to and also helps the trains run safely in inclement weather.