Kavach 4.0: Everything About Indian Railways' Latest Train Protection System

Hubballi: The Indian Railways, the backbone of the country's transportation network, is advancing passenger safety by implementing Kavach 4.0 – an indigenous technology designed to prevent train collisions, officials said. The initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency by reducing accidents caused by human errors and signal failures, they said.

Implementation Across South Western Railway

The Railways is rolling out the Kavach technology in two phases across 3,692 km of the South Western Railway starting in March. In the first phase, 1,585 km of tracks will be equipped with the system for Rs 600 crore. The second phase will cover 2,200 km, with an investment of Rs 1,144.65 crore.

Additionally, the department plans to install Kavach in 10,000 locomotives nationwide, encompassing both freight and passenger trains, to ensure a higher level of operational safety.

Enhanced Safety Measures

In addition to deploying the Kavach on railway tracks and stations, this initiative includes the installation of 40-metre-high towers at each railway station. The first phase of tower installations is already underway, and the entire system is expected to be operational within one and a half years.