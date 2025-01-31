Kavach 4.0: Everything About Indian Railways' Latest Train Protection System

Hubballi: The Indian Railways, the backbone of the country's transportation network, is advancing passenger safety by implementing Kavach 4.0 – an indigenous technology designed to prevent train collisions, officials said. The initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency by reducing accidents caused by human errors and signal failures, they said.
Implementation Across South Western Railway
The Railways is rolling out the Kavach technology in two phases across 3,692 km of the South Western Railway starting in March. In the first phase, 1,585 km of tracks will be equipped with the system for Rs 600 crore. The second phase will cover 2,200 km, with an investment of Rs 1,144.65 crore.
Additionally, the department plans to install Kavach in 10,000 locomotives nationwide, encompassing both freight and passenger trains, to ensure a higher level of operational safety.
Enhanced Safety Measures
In addition to deploying the Kavach on railway tracks and stations, this initiative includes the installation of 40-metre-high towers at each railway station. The first phase of tower installations is already underway, and the entire system is expected to be operational within one and a half years.
Official Insights
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, said, “Kavach is a groundbreaking safety initiative by Indian Railways, specifically designed to prevent head-on and rear-end collisions. The system was developed after studying similar technologies in Europe and customising it to suit India’s railway infrastructure.”
Proud Indian Innovation
Kavach 4.0 is an indigenous train protection system developed after thorough testing, he added. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally demonstrated its effectiveness last year by conducting a live test, where a train equipped with the Kavach technology automatically stopped upon detecting another train on the same track.
Implementation Phases
According to officials, the first phase of Kavach implementation covers crucial railway sections, including:
- Hubballi Division (564 km): Bellary-Hubli, Hubli-Londa, Londa-Miraj, and Haveri-Hubli routes.
- Bangalore Division (789 km): Bangalore-Yelahanka, Bangalore-Whitefield, Whitefield-Jolarpet, Lottegollahalli-Hosur, Yeshwantpur-Bayappanahalli-Penukonda, and Hosur-Dharmapuri routes.
- Mysore Division (689 km): Sampige Road-Arasikere, Mysore-Yeliyur, and Arasikere-Haveri routes.
How Kavach 4.0 Works
Kavach technology, according to officials, utilises Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) installed on railway tracks, stations, and locomotives. Key features include:
- RFID sensors are placed every kilometre along the track.
- Backup systems to ensure uninterrupted operation in case of sensor failure.
- Automatic halting of the train if both RFIDs fail.
- Real-time alerts to locomotives and station control rooms.
- Automatic slowing and stopping of the train if another train is detected on the same track, even without pilot intervention.
- Guidance for trains during foggy or low-visibility conditions using RFID signals.
Nationwide Expansion by 2026
According to officials, with its advanced features and automated safety mechanisms, Kavach 4.0 is set to revolutionise railway safety in India, making train travel safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced.
Read More