Fracas In Kaushambi As Miscreants Tear Religious Book During Ram Katha Narration

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): A complaint has been registered for a fracas over the tearing of a religious book during the performance of the devotional narrative Ram Katha in Badegaon of Sandipan Ghat police station area of Kaushambi. Soon, hundreds of Hindu organization workers reached the spot and held Christian missionaries for the sacrilegious act. Police are yet to make any arrests.

Ram Katha is performed during Navratri. A brawl stirred up at the venue on Saturday when some miscreants allegedly tore up some pages of the religious book. As soon as the news spread, the Hindu outfit activists gathered at the spot demanding the accused to brought to justice.

The simmering situation was brought under control when the police pacified the agitators with the promise of quick action against the miscreants. Ram Katha narrator Praveen Krishna Dixit said the untoward incident has hurt the religious sentiments of the people. He would not narrate Ram Katha till the accused were sent behind bars. VHP's Ved Prakash Satyarthi expressed strong objection to the incident. Warning the police, he said the police have not arrested anyone yet. This is sheer negligence. If they are not arrested within 24 hours then the protest would intensify.

Circle Officer Chail Manoj Kumar Singh Raghuvanshi said the Sandipan Ghat police have registered a case based on the complaint. The matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Peace has been restored at the spot.