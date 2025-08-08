ETV Bharat / bharat

Katra To Amritsar In Five Hours: All About The New Vande Bharat Train PM Modi Is Launching On Sunday

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Pilgrims travelling between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, are in for a major upgrade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting the two famous religious and spiritual centres.

The semi-high-speed train will likely reduce travel time, offer more comfort, and boost the religious tourism circuit in North India.

The new Vande Bharat will be flagged off from Katra around 11:10 am on Sunday, where Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and others will be present.

This is the second biggest step to connect the twin holy cities, as the Katra-Jammu-Amritsar-New Delhi motorway is already operational, and soon, the pilgrims and people will have improved road connectivity between the holy cities.

Katra is the base camp for one of the most revered Hindu shrines, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, whereas Amritsar is home to Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, the central religious place for Sikhs, and also a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

Every year, around 10 million pilgrims from across the country, as well as from abroad, visit and pay their obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra.

Shri Mata Vashno Devi Shrine, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

With the launch of Vande Bharat, pilgrims of both cities will get an option to pay obeisance at both the shrines in a single trip, as the improved connectivity will save their time and will cost them less.

Amritsar, being a border town of Punjab, has the historic significance of places like Jallianwala Bagh, the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan and much more. This could become a major pilgrimage circuit of North India, and improved road and rail connectivity will give confidence to pilgrims to cover both the shrines.