Katra To Amritsar In Five Hours: All About The New Vande Bharat Train PM Modi Is Launching On Sunday

Jammu: Pilgrims travelling between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, are in for a major upgrade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting the two famous religious and spiritual centres.
The semi-high-speed train will likely reduce travel time, offer more comfort, and boost the religious tourism circuit in North India.
The new Vande Bharat will be flagged off from Katra around 11:10 am on Sunday, where Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and others will be present.
This is the second biggest step to connect the twin holy cities, as the Katra-Jammu-Amritsar-New Delhi motorway is already operational, and soon, the pilgrims and people will have improved road connectivity between the holy cities.
Katra is the base camp for one of the most revered Hindu shrines, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, whereas Amritsar is home to Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, the central religious place for Sikhs, and also a symbol of unity and brotherhood.
Every year, around 10 million pilgrims from across the country, as well as from abroad, visit and pay their obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra.
With the launch of Vande Bharat, pilgrims of both cities will get an option to pay obeisance at both the shrines in a single trip, as the improved connectivity will save their time and will cost them less.
Amritsar, being a border town of Punjab, has the historic significance of places like Jallianwala Bagh, the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan and much more. This could become a major pilgrimage circuit of North India, and improved road and rail connectivity will give confidence to pilgrims to cover both the shrines.
Earlier, on June 6, PM Modi inaugurated the first-ever train to Kashmir when he flagged off a specially designed Vande Bharat train from Katra towards Srinagar and, at the same time, virtually inaugurated another Vande Bharat train from Srinagar towards Katra. Since then, these trains have become a centre of attraction for travellers and especially tourists who have been enjoying the engineering marvel of the construction of the train track through tunnels and bridges, especially the world's highest railway arch, the Chenab Bridge.
Stoppage for the Katra-Amritsar train
The Vande Bharat train will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SMVDK) Railway Station of the Jammu Division of Northern Railway and Amritsar Railway Station of the Ferozepur Division via Vyas Jammu-Pathankot-Jalandhar. The prime minister will flag it off through a video conference.
This Vande Bharat Train No. 26406 will run from SMVDK to Amritsar Railway Station, while Train No. 26405 will run from Amritsar Railway Station to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The special train will run six days a week except Tuesday.
Timetable of special trains
The train number 26407, from SMVDK to Amritsar, will depart at 6:40 am from Katra and reach Amritsar at 12:20 pm. On the way, it will stop at stations like Jammu, Pathankot Cantonment, Jalandhar City and Vyas.
Similarly, train number 26405, departing from Amritsar at 4:25 pm, will arrive at SMVDK at 10 pm. There will be two different ticket prices for passengers. For a chair car, it will cost around Rs 1005, and for an executive chair car, it will cost Rs 1890.
“This Vande Bharat train will benefit the passengers going to SMVDK, and Katra is a holy place for Hindus due to the Vaishno Devi temple. Through this train, passengers can visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and return to their station in less time,” claimed Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) of the Jammu division of Northern Railways.
Boost to tourism
With the introduction of the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Amritsar, the tourism sector of both cities is set to boost. Those who visit Amritsar to pay obeisance and also tour the Attari-Wagah border will have an opportunity to visit Katra, and from there onwards they can travel up to Kashmir through another Vande Bharat train.
After reaching Katra around 10 pm, people can pay obeisance at the shrine during the night and plan their onwards journey the next day by boarding the Vande Bharat train to Srinagar. From Katra, tourists can also book cabs to tourist places in Jammu like Patnitop and Bhaderwah, which are a few hours away.
