Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Becoming Lifeline For Travellers
The passengers are preferring Vande Bharat as they can avail easy travel benefits to Kashmir valley without getting stuck on the NH44, writes Amir Tantray.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Jammu: At a time when Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) continues to give tough time to travellers, the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar coupled with local train service started by Jammu division of northern railways have brought a big relief to people.
On a daily basis, two rakes of Vande Bharat train are running from one side and two rakes of the train are running from opposite side and over 500 passengers get accommodated in eight coaches of a train and since start of the train service on June 6 this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it from Katra railway station, around 250,000 people have taken the benefits of the travel through Vande Bharat.
The travellers are both locals of Jammu Kashmir as well as tourists who are enjoying the benefits of easy travel to Kashmir valley without getting stuck in traffic jams on the NH44.
Talking to ETV Bharat, a policeman Naresh Kumar, who was travelling from Katra to Srinagar, said that Vande Bharat has become a lifeline for the people since it started. "During recent floods in Kashmir, I left my vehicle in Srinagar and travelled through Vande Bharat upto Katra and reached home in Jammu without facing much difficulties. Also, when I was returning to resume my duty, I preferred Vande Bharat again instead of travelling through NH44 where traffic jams have become frequent and it takes more than 12 hours for them to reach Srinagar. In Vande Bharat train it only takes three hours from one side," Kumar said.
"The only thing which we are waiting for is the day when Vande Bharat is extended up to Jammu which will cut the road travel from Jammu to Katra," he added.
This train is also being preferred by employees of Kashmir valley, working in Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi and adjoining areas and also by employees of Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi and adjoining areas in Kashmir valley.
A veterinary surgeon of Srinagar, working in Jammu, said, "Vande Bharat train has helped me a lot to visit home on weekends which I couldn’t do earlier because of having restraints on the highway. On Saturdays, I book a ticket for an afternoon trip and reach home in the evening. The train has helped me to balance my family and professional life," he added.
Also the tourists are happy with this train service as they feel reaching Kashmir has become easier for them.
Sachin Kumar, a resident of Delhi said, "I had reached Srinagar a few days ago by road because I couldn't get a train ticket but for the return journey, I managed to get the ticket. It was a wonderful experience to travel in Vande Bharat from Srinagar to Katra. Within three hours we were in Katra, which was not possible earlier."
Similarly, around 9000 people have travelled through the local train service starter by Jammu railway division from Katra to Banihal and return to facilitate the stranded passengers due to closure of NH44 and traffic jams.
An official told ETV Bharat that on a daily basis around 600-700 people travel through this local train from one side and a similar number of passengers from the other side. This local train service between Katra and Banihal was started on September 19 and will be running till October 2 to facilitate people.