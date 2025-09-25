ETV Bharat / bharat

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Becoming Lifeline For Travellers

Jammu: At a time when Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) continues to give tough time to travellers, the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar coupled with local train service started by Jammu division of northern railways have brought a big relief to people.

On a daily basis, two rakes of Vande Bharat train are running from one side and two rakes of the train are running from opposite side and over 500 passengers get accommodated in eight coaches of a train and since start of the train service on June 6 this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it from Katra railway station, around 250,000 people have taken the benefits of the travel through Vande Bharat.

The travellers are both locals of Jammu Kashmir as well as tourists who are enjoying the benefits of easy travel to Kashmir valley without getting stuck in traffic jams on the NH44.

Passengers inside the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train. (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, a policeman Naresh Kumar, who was travelling from Katra to Srinagar, said that Vande Bharat has become a lifeline for the people since it started. "During recent floods in Kashmir, I left my vehicle in Srinagar and travelled through Vande Bharat upto Katra and reached home in Jammu without facing much difficulties. Also, when I was returning to resume my duty, I preferred Vande Bharat again instead of travelling through NH44 where traffic jams have become frequent and it takes more than 12 hours for them to reach Srinagar. In Vande Bharat train it only takes three hours from one side," Kumar said.

"The only thing which we are waiting for is the day when Vande Bharat is extended up to Jammu which will cut the road travel from Jammu to Katra," he added.