Kathua Terrorist Attack: Killing Of 5 Army Personnel Will Not Go Unavenged, Says Def Sec

New Delhi: The killing of five Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind it, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers, said the forces are determined to usher in peace and order in the region.

Five Army personnel, all hailing from Uttarakhand, of a patrol party were killed and as many were injured in an ambush set up by a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Badnota area in Kathua.

Search Operation Underway

On Tuesday, a massive joint search operation was launched to track down terrorists responsible for the lethal attack.

According to officials, the ground search teams are being supplemented with the helicopter and the UAV surveillance. The teams have also deployed sniffer dogs and metal detectors in the search operation. The focus is now on the dense forest area in the belt.

Multiple joint cordon and search operations were underway with personnel from army, police and CRPF were drawn and pressed into Machedi, Badnote, Kindli and Lohai Malhar sectors.