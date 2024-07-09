Kathua Terrorist Attack: Killing Of 5 Army Personnel Will Not Go Unavenged, Says Def Sec

New Delhi: The killing of five Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind it, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers, said the forces are determined to usher in peace and order in the region.
Five Army personnel, all hailing from Uttarakhand, of a patrol party were killed and as many were injured in an ambush set up by a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Badnota area in Kathua.
Search Operation Underway
On Tuesday, a massive joint search operation was launched to track down terrorists responsible for the lethal attack.
According to officials, the ground search teams are being supplemented with the helicopter and the UAV surveillance. The teams have also deployed sniffer dogs and metal detectors in the search operation. The focus is now on the dense forest area in the belt.
Multiple joint cordon and search operations were underway with personnel from army, police and CRPF were drawn and pressed into Machedi, Badnote, Kindli and Lohai Malhar sectors.
'Will Be Remembered'
"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K)," Rajnath wrote on X.
"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The counter-terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region," the Defence Minister said.
"I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack," he added.
I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2024
My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway,…
Aramane joined the Defence Minister in expressing his "profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts" in the attack, extending "deepest condolences" to the bereaved families.
"Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered and their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," the Defence Secretary said. His remarks were posted on 'X' by a defence ministry spokesperson.
Prez, VP Condemn Attack
President Droupadi Murmu extended her condolences to the bereaved families. "The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she wrote on X.
The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 9, 2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar too expressed his condolences to the kin of the slain Army personnel, terming the attack as "dastardly". "Strongly condemn the dastardly terror attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Dhankar wrote on X.
Strongly condemn the dastardly terror attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 9, 2024
Read More