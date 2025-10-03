ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir's Vegetable Farmers Struggle With Market Access, Climate Change, and Lack of Insurance Despite Growth

Srinagar: While apple cultivation in Kashmir is majorly contributing to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, vegetable farming is quietly emerging as a crucial pillar to the valley’s agri-economy.

Thousands of kanals of land in the villages of the valley are dedicated to the cultivation of vegetables, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers who toil in the farms. Despite the growing significance, the sector faces multiple challenges. From lack of market support, crop insurance and infrastructure to climate-related risks, the farmers grapple with these issues, unaddressed by authorities.

Irshad Ahmad, a progressive farmer from Pattal village in Pulwama, has been cultivating vegetables for several years. “One of the biggest issues is the absence of a minimum support price. “We invest in labour, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, but at the harvest there’s no guarantee of fair rates,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

Ahmad, 38 years old, said the lack of proper irrigation, especially during dry spells, and the impact of climate change are damaging crops more frequently. “There’s no crop insurance scheme that covers our vegetables. We are left to bear the losses when hailstorms or intense rainfall destroy our crops,” he added.

From being merely a kitchen gardening practice for personal use, vegetable farming has now expanded into large swathes of land in dozens of villages across the Valley, becoming a source of livelihood and trade.

Officials of the agriculture department said villages like Wanigund, Ashajipora in Kulgam, Bugam, Narkara in Budgam, Mujgund, Anchar, Dal Lake in Srinagar, Janbazpora in Baramulla, Arampora in Sopore have become vegetable hotspots.

A senior officer in the Agriculture Department said the vegetable cultivation area in Jammu and Kashmir has expanded from 22,000 hectares in 2021 to 33,000 hectares in 2025, involving 14 lakh farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. This increase in the land coverage, he said, has become possible due to the introduction of low-cost hi-tech greenhouses, polyhouses, and high-variety seedlings distribution that have extended the growing season from three to nine months in a year, he said.

The toil and sweat of farmers in these villages have brought economic prosperity to these areas, with farmers and labourers earning throughout the year.

Feroz Ahmad, a farmer in Bugam said that every landholder in the village earns 3-4 lakh from vegetable cultivation and its sale. “All the family members of a farmer are now earning. More than 3000 non-local labourers also work here, each earning one lakh rupees during the vegetable cultivation season,” he said.

He said vegetable cultivation has now become a full-fledged trade in these villages, but it needs efficient management so that the farmers get a good price for their hard work.