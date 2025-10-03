Kashmir's Vegetable Farmers Struggle With Market Access, Climate Change, and Lack of Insurance Despite Growth
The vegetable cultivation area in Jammu and Kashmir has expanded from 22,000 hectares in 2021 to 33,000 hectares in 2025.
Srinagar: While apple cultivation in Kashmir is majorly contributing to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, vegetable farming is quietly emerging as a crucial pillar to the valley’s agri-economy.
Thousands of kanals of land in the villages of the valley are dedicated to the cultivation of vegetables, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers who toil in the farms. Despite the growing significance, the sector faces multiple challenges. From lack of market support, crop insurance and infrastructure to climate-related risks, the farmers grapple with these issues, unaddressed by authorities.
Irshad Ahmad, a progressive farmer from Pattal village in Pulwama, has been cultivating vegetables for several years. “One of the biggest issues is the absence of a minimum support price. “We invest in labour, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, but at the harvest there’s no guarantee of fair rates,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
Ahmad, 38 years old, said the lack of proper irrigation, especially during dry spells, and the impact of climate change are damaging crops more frequently. “There’s no crop insurance scheme that covers our vegetables. We are left to bear the losses when hailstorms or intense rainfall destroy our crops,” he added.
From being merely a kitchen gardening practice for personal use, vegetable farming has now expanded into large swathes of land in dozens of villages across the Valley, becoming a source of livelihood and trade.
Officials of the agriculture department said villages like Wanigund, Ashajipora in Kulgam, Bugam, Narkara in Budgam, Mujgund, Anchar, Dal Lake in Srinagar, Janbazpora in Baramulla, Arampora in Sopore have become vegetable hotspots.
A senior officer in the Agriculture Department said the vegetable cultivation area in Jammu and Kashmir has expanded from 22,000 hectares in 2021 to 33,000 hectares in 2025, involving 14 lakh farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. This increase in the land coverage, he said, has become possible due to the introduction of low-cost hi-tech greenhouses, polyhouses, and high-variety seedlings distribution that have extended the growing season from three to nine months in a year, he said.
The toil and sweat of farmers in these villages have brought economic prosperity to these areas, with farmers and labourers earning throughout the year.
Feroz Ahmad, a farmer in Bugam said that every landholder in the village earns 3-4 lakh from vegetable cultivation and its sale. “All the family members of a farmer are now earning. More than 3000 non-local labourers also work here, each earning one lakh rupees during the vegetable cultivation season,” he said.
He said vegetable cultivation has now become a full-fledged trade in these villages, but it needs efficient management so that the farmers get a good price for their hard work.
Moving ahead of the traditional kitchen gardening practice, these farmers are now cultivating cucumber, brinjal, tomatoes, knol khol, cauliflower, tomatoes, potatoes, chillies, brinjal, radish, turnip, carrot, peas, beans, onion, garlic, pumpkins, bitter gourds, ash gourds, ridge gourds and spinach in large quantities which not only reach the kitchens in Jammu and Kashmir but as far away as Tamil Nadu.
Muhammad Yaqoob, who has been farming on just two kanals of land in Wanigund for over 20 years, said he has been able to run his household and even save money. But Yaqoob is worried about the changes in the weather and the lack of proper marketing. “Heavy rain has ruined our crops several times. There is no insurance to fall back on.”
Lack of marketing and distribution process is another distressing factor for farmers and also for their traders. While some farmers directly reach the traders in mandis in Srinagar, the majority sell to brokers who reach village to village to pick up the crop at marginal rates.
Mehrajudin Nath, general secretary of the Iqbal Sabzi Mandi Vegetable Traders Association in Srinagar, the largest vegetable mandi in Kashmir, said while Kashmir produces vegetables for eight months of the year, the logistics remain weak. “Most produce is sold to brokers who collect crops from villages at low rates. We keep a margin of 6- 10 per cent profit only,” Nath said.
The absence of cold storage facilities in the Valley worsens the issue, forcing distress sales and heavy losses for both farmers and traders. Nath said that the government’s support is negligible, especially from the Directorate of Marketing and Planning in the Agriculture Department.
“Even traders don't get direct access to the big markets despite our vegetables being transported as far as Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Kolkata, but transport delays on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway often cause vegetables to rot before they reach the market,” he said.
But the minister for Horticulture and Agriculture, Javid Ahmad Dar, said the government is helping farmers by directly linking them with national-level mandis through regular buyer-seller interactions so that farmers can avail marketing opportunities across the country.
Dar said that with the intervention of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), the government is merging the latest technology, ideas to improve farming and also several schemes under this program have been launched to financially help farmers in expanding their cultivation.
The lack of crop insurance under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for vegetables remains a sticking point. While the scheme covers cereals, paddy, and oilseeds, vegetable farmers are excluded. “We need serious policy interventions as climate change is a reality now, which farmers and governments cannot ignore. The government must protect farmers, their crops and income by insurance,” Irshad Ahmad, the young farmer quoted above, said.
Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Sartaj Shah, said the department has floated tenders for insurance companies under the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). “Once a company agrees to the terms and conditions for the tender, vegetable farming will get the insurance cover,” Shah said.
