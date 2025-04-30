ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir’s Tourism Boom Takes A Hit After Pahalgam Attack

Located at an altitude of 8000 feet, Gurez alongside 75 other offbeat tourism destinations had become a popular destination for trekkers and tourists after India and Pakistan agreed to stop firing and shelling along the LoC in 2021. For the first time in the last three decades, border villages like Gurez, Uri, Bangus Valley, Machil, Keeran and Tangdhar that were once caught in crossfire and were known routes for infiltrations had opened up to tourists.

"This new construction was done by taking a loan from a bank, and we were banking on bookings to return the credit," he told ETV Bharat. He said that the bookings were full from April onwards with advance bookings till June. All the guests vacated a day after the Pahalgam attack. "Now we are running empty," he rued.

Zafar Ahmad Hussain, who is a general manager at Gurez’s first guesthouse, vividly recalls running a two-storey guesthouse with eight rooms seven years ago. The mass influx of tourists in the subsequent years had prompted him to construct a five-storey hotel taking the total room capacity to 25 in addition to two large dining halls for offering in-house meals last year.

Located almost 125 km from Srinagar, Gurez valley is connected by a lone road cutting through the mountains and forests. It was opened towards March end after almost six months due to snow.

Srinagar: Until last week, Gurez was brimming with trekkers and tourists. Almost all the hotels and guest houses were booked for the next two months. But then everything fell silent after the militant attack at Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 tourists dead. Gurez lies in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) in the picturesque northern Kashmir valley. It now lies forlorn after being closed alongside 48 other tourist destinations.

This had not only brought normalcy in the lives of thousands of people living on the two sides of the LoC but had also opened up avenues for tourism and trekking. The Pahalgam attack prompted India to downgrade ties with Pakistan. The measures include suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the Attari-Wagah border point besides asking Pakistan nationals to leave India. This has led to the fragile peace along the LoC being disrupted spurring fear and panic among the villagers.

The roads in Gurez wore a deserted look (ETV Bharat)

A local hotelier Manhas pointed at the cancellation of bookings over the next two months in his 350-room hotel. "We have refunded the booking amount of Rs 3 lakh. The price for a single room for one day occupancy ranged between Rs 4000 to Rs 45000," he said.

Gurez had earned the best destination award in 2023 drawing more tourists and Bollywood filmmakers to the virgin mountainous territory to explore the ancient villages and peaks. The idyllic valley, which was part of the ancient Silk Route, saw the arrivals going up to 1,11,000 tourists last year from a mere 5000 at the time of the unveiling of the tourism policy by the government in 2020.

In the last five years, Jammu and Kashmir reaped the dividend of peace. The number of tourists who visited the tourist destinations was 23,590,081 last year while the number of arrivals for 2023 was 21,180,011.

For this year, the government had set a series of ambitious benchmarks like achieving the most preferred all-season tourist destination for domestic and foreign tourists in India and achieving Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8 % for domestic and 5% for foreign tourist arrivals. The target for employment generation was kept at almost 50,000 people per year.

The last four years had prompted many residents of Tulail valley to stop the annual migration to the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh in search of menial daily wage jobs like that of construction labour. Instead they had opened home stays. It is one of the most remote areas of northern Kashmir.

Ghulam Murtaza Lone, who is a resident of Barnoi village of Tulail valley, had opened six rooms of his wooden home for guests from 2021, earning Rs 1.5 lakh annually. This youngster,r holding a Master's in Public Administration degree besides a diploma in pharmacy, was among the 250 youth who had either set up tents, guest houses or converted their residences into home stays to earn from tourism. They were anticipating their annual profits to grow substantially, and many of them were consistently improvising their facilities.

"These educated youth had taken loans from banks as they saw their growth in tourism," said another hotelier Ghulam Nabi Lone. He said that 13 new hotels have been in the process of increasing their room capacity. "But now we are worried about returning our loans and the lurking unemployment," he added.

Mountaineer Rauf Tramboo said that the villages had got a new lease of life in the last few years, seeing a new hope in tourism.“There were new avenues and opportunities available to the people. But the attack and the subsequent advisory restricting tourists from visiting these destinations will hit the entire tourism sector,” he said.