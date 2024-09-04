Poll Battle Between Uncle and Nephew Duo Heats Up Politics in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With the much-anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir approaching, Srinagar is set to witness an interesting fight between an uncle-nephew duo from the affluent Mir family. They are pitted against each other in the high-octane Lal Chowk seat, once claimed as the National Conference (NC) stronghold.
Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Zuhaib Mir, the scions of the Abdul Salam Mir of Athwajan, Srinagar, belong to a family that has been in the construction business for decades. Both uncle and nephew aim to grab the seat and control the area that serves as the gateway to Srinagar from south Kashmir.
Lal Chowk, which is known as Kashmir's business hub, has both historical and political significance. Named after Russia's Red Square, it has hosted political speeches by many prominent figures, including first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in the past. The area also remained a hotbed of separatist activity, including protests and shutdown calls.
The senior Mir, an MBA graduate, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2008, and rose to prominence after he defeated the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah in 2008 assembly polls, earning him the sobriquet "king slayer."
In 2021, the former minister in the PDP-BJP government joined the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party. He was among nearly 40 leaders who had left the PDP to form the Apni Party of business magnate Bukhari.
Ashraf contested the parliamentary elections this year on the Apni Party's ticket but lost to NC's Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. Even his security deposit was confiscated. Now, he is trying his luck in the assembly elections, hoping to defeat his nephew of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
On the other hand, Zuhaib, the PDP candidate for Lal Chowk, joined the Mehbooba Mufti-led party in January 2022, when it was fledgling after the abrogation of Article 370. He is the son of Muhammad Yousuf Mir, the elder brother of Ashraf.
As per their affidavits, Zuhaib has a degree in economics from the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom. He has wealth and assets worth crores. Zuhaib has declared assets worth one crore, while his wife has 500 grams of gold worth over Rs 35 lakh.
He has shown no immovable property in his name in the declaration with zero liabilities. On the other hand, Zuhaib's uncle Ashraf has total assets valued at Rs. 32 crore, as per his affidavit filed during nomination for the parliament elections in April this year. He declared movable assets worth Rs. 97 lakh for himself and Rs. 1.50 crore for his spouse.
Ashraf's immovable assets are worth Rs. 1.50 crore, including agricultural land, while his residential buildings and apartments are worth Rs. 30.15 crore. Besides, he owns an SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, and a Mahindra Scorpio.
Other candidates contesting for the Lal Chowk seat
Lal Chowk, which has a total of 107199 voters, had its electoral map altered in the 2022 delimitation. Besides two Mirs locking horns against each other, BJP has fielded former youth leader Ajaz Hussain, while NC has given a ticket to young Ahsan Pardesi, son of former MLC and bureaucrat Ghulam Qadir Pardesi.
Senior Pardesi started his political innings with the PDP but later joined NC when PDP's patron, the late Mufti Sayeed, preferred Ashraf Mir over Pardesi in the 2008 assembly elections.
Srinagar city is going for polls in the second phase on September 25, when 26 segments are slated for polling in central Kashmir and some seats in the Jammu region. On October 8, the counting will decide whether the voters of the city's nerve centre, Lalchowk, have chosen anyone among the Mir scions or trust the grand-old party's Paredesi dynast.
