ETV Bharat / bharat

Poll Battle Between Uncle and Nephew Duo Heats Up Politics in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With the much-anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir approaching, Srinagar is set to witness an interesting fight between an uncle-nephew duo from the affluent Mir family. They are pitted against each other in the high-octane Lal Chowk seat, once claimed as the National Conference (NC) stronghold.

Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Zuhaib Mir, the scions of the Abdul Salam Mir of Athwajan, Srinagar, belong to a family that has been in the construction business for decades. Both uncle and nephew aim to grab the seat and control the area that serves as the gateway to Srinagar from south Kashmir.

Lal Chowk, which is known as Kashmir's business hub, has both historical and political significance. Named after Russia's Red Square, it has hosted political speeches by many prominent figures, including first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in the past. The area also remained a hotbed of separatist activity, including protests and shutdown calls.

The senior Mir, an MBA graduate, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2008, and rose to prominence after he defeated the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah in 2008 assembly polls, earning him the sobriquet "king slayer."

In 2021, the former minister in the PDP-BJP government joined the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party. He was among nearly 40 leaders who had left the PDP to form the Apni Party of business magnate Bukhari.

Ashraf contested the parliamentary elections this year on the Apni Party's ticket but lost to NC's Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. Even his security deposit was confiscated. Now, he is trying his luck in the assembly elections, hoping to defeat his nephew of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On the other hand, Zuhaib, the PDP candidate for Lal Chowk, joined the Mehbooba Mufti-led party in January 2022, when it was fledgling after the abrogation of Article 370. He is the son of Muhammad Yousuf Mir, the elder brother of Ashraf.