Kashmir’s Floating Dreams Sinking Without Tourists

Srinagar: In Kashmir’s Nigeen Lake, a buzzing habitat of luxurious houseboats, a heavy silence hangs over the waters. The chatter of gleeful tourists has been replaced by the sporadic lapping of waters against the bow of rowing shikaras (boats).

This stillness in the once bustling Lake serves as a deep heartbreak to Mohammad Yaqoob Dunoo, a well-known houseboat owner on the Lake. He is one of the 800 houseboat owners in the Valley who had to shut their operations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Overlooked by the Zabarwan hills, these floating houseboats, intricately carved from Deodar wood, are moored on the still waters of Dal Lake and adjoining Nigeen Lake. They offer a unique experience to visitors inside the waters and showcase artistic skills and culture. They are divided into four categories, with Deluxe topping them.

But in the last five months, after 25 tourists and a local tourist guide were killed by terrorists inside Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, the curtains have fallen on iconic houseboats besides hotels in the absence of tourists.

Dunoo’s luxurious houseboats are well-known in Nigeen Lake, as they have served foreign and domestic tourists for the last 109 years. But their three houseboats with 10 rooms are vacant now, forcing them to lay off staff.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

“We have registered only one booking on our houseboat since April 22,” Dunoo told ETV Bharat, recounting a group of seven tourists from Pune and Bangalore who stayed for a one-night stay last month. But they were charged a mere Rs 12000, including breakfast and dinner, against the regular fare, he added.

Many pointed out the ‘misguided’ response to the ongoing slump by closing 46 tourist destinations in the region. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has flayed the ban, arguing it is counterproductive to the government's tourism promotions outside the Valley.