Kashmir’s Floating Dreams Sinking Without Tourists
The curtains have fallen on iconic houseboats besides hotels in the absence of tourists following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
Srinagar: In Kashmir’s Nigeen Lake, a buzzing habitat of luxurious houseboats, a heavy silence hangs over the waters. The chatter of gleeful tourists has been replaced by the sporadic lapping of waters against the bow of rowing shikaras (boats).
This stillness in the once bustling Lake serves as a deep heartbreak to Mohammad Yaqoob Dunoo, a well-known houseboat owner on the Lake. He is one of the 800 houseboat owners in the Valley who had to shut their operations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Overlooked by the Zabarwan hills, these floating houseboats, intricately carved from Deodar wood, are moored on the still waters of Dal Lake and adjoining Nigeen Lake. They offer a unique experience to visitors inside the waters and showcase artistic skills and culture. They are divided into four categories, with Deluxe topping them.
But in the last five months, after 25 tourists and a local tourist guide were killed by terrorists inside Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, the curtains have fallen on iconic houseboats besides hotels in the absence of tourists.
Dunoo’s luxurious houseboats are well-known in Nigeen Lake, as they have served foreign and domestic tourists for the last 109 years. But their three houseboats with 10 rooms are vacant now, forcing them to lay off staff.
“We have registered only one booking on our houseboat since April 22,” Dunoo told ETV Bharat, recounting a group of seven tourists from Pune and Bangalore who stayed for a one-night stay last month. But they were charged a mere Rs 12000, including breakfast and dinner, against the regular fare, he added.
Many pointed out the ‘misguided’ response to the ongoing slump by closing 46 tourist destinations in the region. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has flayed the ban, arguing it is counterproductive to the government's tourism promotions outside the Valley.
Dunoo, who is the father of three children with ailing parents, concedes the ban has triggered a sense of fear among people outside the region.
“I do not recall experiencing such joblessness as the current spell, even when foreign tourists were kidnapped in Kashmir during militancy in the 1990s,” he added.
For houseboat owners, this situation poses an existential threat to their establishments. Each houseboat requires annual maintenance to stay afloat on water, particularly caulking for blocking leaks at the bottom, requiring a minimum of 120,000.
"But we are merely sustaining our families, leave aside maintenance," said a houseboat owner, who said he is struggling to pay the school fee for his two children. "I avoided sending children to school for one month because of the lack of fees. But the principal was generous and waived the fee. But not all are like him.”
Manzoor Ahmad Pakthoon, who is chairman of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, said that they were expecting the return of visitors in this season, but there are no bookings or enquiries.
“Only 40 out of 3000 rooms are occupied. The sector is in dire straits, and staff have been laid off,” he told ETV Bharat.
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) President Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo said the Pahalgam attack triggered an 'unprecedented crisis', saying tourists are sceptical about travelling to the Valley now.
“Many establishments have closed their operations as they are unable to break even. The last three years saw huge investment in the tourism sector, particularly in big hotels. But people are struggling to pay monthly EMIs now in the absence of tourists,” Kuthoo added.
