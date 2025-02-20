Kashmiri Youth Explore Jharkhand's Culture And Development Through Student Exchange Programme

Dhanbad: Around 150 Kashmiri youth have arrived in Koyalanchal as part of a student exchange programme. The students are on a seven-day tour supported by the Home Ministry. Invited by Nehru Yuva Kendra, the Kashmiri students visited Dhanbad’s colliery area, Maithon Dam, IIT-ISM and Topchanchi Lake.

In the evening, the students attended a feast hosted by MLA Raj Sinha, where they enjoyed 'litti chokha' and expressed their appreciation for the dish. The students praised the culture of Jharkhand, highlighting the friendliness of the people, and even learned to greet others with "Johar". Sinha noted that the removal of Article 370 has led to significant development in Jammu and Kashmir. He also mentioned that stone pelters and instigators have now disappeared.

The exchange programme, organised under the Kashmir Youth Exchange Programme 'Watan Ko Jaano' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to foster mutual understanding between the youth of different states. A total of 150 Kashmiri youth from six districts -- Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama, Baramulla, Badgaon and Anantnag -- are currently touring Jharkhand.

The students shared their positive experiences in Jharkhand, particularly appreciating the hospitality of the people. They also expressed admiration for the state’s culture and traditions. During their visit, they learned about various development initiatives in the region, particularly improvement in infrastructure and education. The students also observed that awareness about education has increased in Kashmir

Ghulam Hasan, a teacher accompanying the students, emphasised that the main objective of the programme was to familiarise Kashmiri youth with Jharkhand’s culture. They were also informed about employment opportunities and local handicrafts, as well as the tribal art of Jharkhand. Similarly, the youth of Jharkhand will be introduced to the culture and traditions of Kashmir.

Sinha remarked that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' continues to be realised through such exchange programmes. He also noted that significant changes have taken place in Kashmir since the removal of Article 370, with students now participating more actively in the region's development.