Kashmiri Pandits Urge LG Sinha To Open Temples In Valley For Sheltering Displaced People

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit organisation has written to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeking the opening of temples in Kashmir for sheltering people displaced due to ongoing shelling along the Line of Control.

In the last few days since Pakistan resumed shelling on the border, villagers are leaving their homes for safe locations. Five civilians, including a senior government official, were killed in the shelling last night, taking the death toll close to two dozen.

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum Satish Mahaldar requested the administration to consider opening temples across Kashmir Valley in the face of "a grave humanitarian crisis", which would give "temporary shelters for displaced families who have nowhere else to go".

"These sacred spaces have historically stood as symbols of hope, unity and refuge—and can once again serve as sanctuaries for those in need," he said. The government has evacuated villagers from several places to towns and are offering them boarding and lodging facilities.

But, according to Mahaldar, many families are rendered homeless and are forced to take shelter with relatives or neighbours, while others remain out in the open, vulnerable and psychologically traumatised.

He said the Kashmiri Pandits stand firmly with the people in these trying times. "We are ready to assist in any way possible, be it through coordination, volunteering or aid mobilisation —to support our fellow Kashmiris. Let us face this evil together as one people and rebuild hope amidst the ashes,” he added. He said that the Kashmiri Pandits stand united against acts of violence and terror.