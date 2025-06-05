Kashmiri Pandits Split Over Mehbooba Mufti’s Resettlement Pitch

Srinagar: Days after former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti suggested a new proposal for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, the latter have given mixed reactions to her roadmap.

Breaking ice with the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after five years, Mehbooba met him at Rajbhavan on June 2 (Monday), her first meeting after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. She submitted a proposal to LG for the return of KPs, demanding allotment of 10 marlas (0.062 acres) of state land for each KP family and replacement of nominations of two KP MLAs with elections.

“(The land) must be legally recognised with proper titles and records and prioritised in areas with existing infrastructure or those identified for planned development. Supported by basic civic amenities such as roads, electricity, sanitation and schools,” she said.

Kashmiri Pandit representatives, who are heading different groups, gave mixed reactions to Mehbooba’s proposal.

Sanjay Saraf, National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (RLJP), welcomed the PDP president’s proposal of land allotment for Kashmiri Pandits and their political representation through elections instead of nominations.

The BJP-led government has reserved four seats under the nomination quota in the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir assembly constituencies after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories. Of these four seats, two are exclusively reserved for KPs and migrants. And all these seats will be nominated by the JK LG.

“Apart from political differences with Mehbooba ji, I respect her proposal and welcome it. The political representation must be through elections, not nomination. Few seats must be reserved for Kashmiri Pandits where the candidates can contest and are elected,” Saraf told ETV Bharat.

Satish Mahaldar, Chairman of the J&K Peace Forum, said the government was not giving land to the Kashmiri Pandit-led housing society on payment, which had applied to the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board five months ago.

Mahaldar and other Kashmiri Pandits had in November last year registered the ‘The Displaced Kashmiri Residents Housing Cooperative, Srinagar’ with the Registrar Cooperative Societies in Jammu and Kashmir and sought land for the housing society.

“Five months have gone by; the government has not replied to us. When the government is not ready to give us land on payment, how can it give us land for free, as suggested by Mehbooba Mufti? This, to me, is a political stunt sans any seriousness,” Mahaldar told ETV Bharat.

Kashmiri Samiti Delhi, represented by Sumeer Chrungoo and L N Dhar, in its statement, while rejecting the idea of a scattered return across the Valley, reiterated its demand for a “separate homeland within Kashmir” as laid out in the 1991 Margdarshan Resolution. “No rehabilitation will be acceptable without first acknowledging the genocide and forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits,” the Samiti said.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the number of displaced Kashmiri Pandit families had risen to 64,951, with 43,618 families living in Jammu, 19,338 families in Delhi and 1,995 families in other states/UTs.

Efforts to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits by the Congress-led government of Manmohan Singh under the PM package have yielded some results, as the JK government employed around 6,000 KPs in different departments under a separate recruitment package. To rehabilitate these employees and their families, the government has constructed housing colonies for them in all ten districts of the Valley, which are manned by security forces for their safety.