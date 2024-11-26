ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Pandits Register Community's First Housing Society In Valley, Want Land In Srinagar

Srinagar: For the first time in more than three decades, Kashmiri Pandits have registered a housing society in Srinagar to seek land from the government at nominal rates for their permanent settlement in the valley.

This comes amid growing disappointment among Kashmiri Pandits over the prolonged delay in the government’s plans for their return and rehabilitation.

The Kashmiri Pandits have formally registered the 'The Displaced Kashmiri Residents Housing Cooperative, Srinagar’ with the Registrar Cooperative Societies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Satish Mahaldar, secretary of the society, said the initiative is meant to integrate the migrants with the Muslim population instead of living in isolation in exclusive townships.

The housing society comprises 11 Kashmiri Pandits and two Sikhs, all of whom fled the valley at the onset of militancy followed by selective minority killings since 1989.

File - Kashmiri Pandits at Kheer Bhawani temple festival in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. (ETV Bharat)

Pandit rehabilitation 'used for electoral gains'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahaldar said he believes the community’s return to Kashmir has been politicised for electoral gains across the political spectrum.

Stating there was hardly any on-ground progress as far as the return of the community was concerned, Mahaldar said a list of 419 families ready to return to Kashmir was submitted to the central government in 2019.

“But there is no progress on it till date,” Mahaldar told ETV Bharat. “For the last 4-5 years, the government claims normalcy has returned and as such we want to return to our roots now. But many among us have sold out their land and houses over the years. As such we have set up a housing society for seeking land from the government at nominal rates,” he said.