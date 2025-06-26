Kashmiri Man Impersonating PMO Official And Army Doctor Sentenced To Five Years In Jail By Odisha Court

Jajpur: At times, he posed as a PMO official, at times as Army doctor, and at times impersonated government official. A 37-year-old Kashmiri man, who used fake identities to dupe people across multiple states, has been sentenced to five years in jail by the JMFC Court in Chandikhol in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The accused Ishaan Bukhari, a resident of Handwara in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, was on Friday convicted by the court under various sections of IPC and IT Act 2000.

Notably, Bukhari was arrested by the STF in Jaipur in December 2023, on suspicion of anti-national activities. The arrest was made after official received intelligence about his suspected links to anti-national activities. Even though no direct proof of espionage was found, further investigation led by STF Deputy SP Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik revealed that he was a professional fraudster who used fake identities, sometimes posing as a PMO official, Army doctor, intelligence agent, or even a Professor, to dupe people and evade arrest.

Subsequently, the STF submitted a chargesheet mentioning IPC Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), and Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, 2000.

The court pronounced its verdict on the basis of statements given by 18 witnesses and 130 documents, which proved that Bukhari created fake documents using the names of government agencies and used them for personal gain.

As per police sources, cases have been registered against Bukhari in multiple states including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. He has also married several women using different identities. He also forged Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, and university certificates, and had even created fake letterheads of reputed institutions to give an impression that his intentions are true.

Notably, Bukhari had earlier worked as an informer for national security agencies in Kashmir and was helping them expose anti-national activities. Over time, however, he allegedly started misusing his access to sensitive areas and information. He used the trust he gained with agencies like the NIA and the PMO to build false credentials, cheat people for money, and disappear.

Police said he is fluent in English, Hindi, Urdu, Dungri, Marathi, and Punjabi, which is why he could move across states easily, living in Solapur, Kashmir, Jaipur and Odisha under different names. He also managed to get multiple official documents forged, including in Odisha, where he got a fake Aadhaar card.

Receiving a tip-off, STF finally arrested him in December 2023 from Neulpur in Jaipur. "On December 16, 2023, a team of STF with the help of local police officials, conducted a raid at Neulpur in Jajpur and arrested Bukhari on charges of impersonation, cheating, forgery and alleged links with anti-national elements. During investigation, numerous forged documents like medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and Christian Medical college Vellore were seized. Some blank signed documents, affidavits, Bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank Cheques, Aadhaar cards, visiting cards were also seized from his possession," said police sources.

