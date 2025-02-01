ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Engineer Jailed In Saudi Arabia For Four Years; Anxious Family Seeks Answers

Srinagar: For six-year-old Hafsah and her four-year-old brother Mohammad Anwar, waiting has become a way of life. Every day, alongside their mother and grandfather, Manzoor ul Haq Baba, they cling to hope—that their father, Abdul Rafi Baba, imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for the last four years—will finally return home.

Rafi, a 36-year-old networking engineer from Srinagar's Soura, had been working at King Faisal University in Hofuf, a city in Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa region. But in early 2020, his life took an unexpected turn.

According to his family, Rafi was picked up from his workplace and later arrested by Saudi police. The devastating news reached them on March 1, 2020, leaving them in shock and uncertainty. Since then, his family has been desperately searching for answers—knocking on every door, making endless inquiries, and running from pillar to post—just to find out about his well-being and whereabouts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manzoor ul Haq Baba, Rafi's father, recalled the day his son left home in search of a better future.

"It was about ten years ago when my son, Abdul Rafi, traveled to Saudi Arabia to earn a livelihood," he said.

Manzoor said that his son had always been a law-abiding citizen. "There isn't a single criminal case against him here in Jammu and Kashmir, not even a minor one. Anyone can verify this with the J&K Police," he added.

Yet, despite his clean record, Abdul Rafi has remained behind bars for four years. His father is at a loss for answers.

"We have no idea what the allegations against him are," he said in a hoarse voice. Manzoor said that Rafi's colleagues in Saudi Arabia told them that there were “some issues within his company, and he was arrested on false charges."