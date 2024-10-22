ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri, Dogri Take Spotlight At Jammu Kashmir MLAs Oath Ceremony

J&K CM Omar Abdullah and others during the oath-taking ceremony of Mubarak Gul. ( PTI )

Srinagar: After a six-year pause, legislative activities resumed in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, with 86 newly-elected lawmakers taking their oaths in a variety of regional languages. Pro-tem speaker Mubarak Gul oversaw the ceremony, which included 49 first-time members.

The event highlighted the region’s linguistic diversity, with legislators taking their oaths in eight languages, including Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari, Gojjri, Sheena, Sanskrit, English, and Urdu.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the proceedings, drawing attention by taking his oath in Kashmiri, a language he has often been criticized for not speaking fluently. He was followed by other ministers and senior National Conference (NC) member Abdul Rahim Rather.

Two MLAs, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan of Thanamandi and Dr Narinder Singh of RS Pura, were absent. Gul, representing Eidgah, had already taken his oath before Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.