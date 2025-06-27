Tamil Nadu: 'Kashmir Doc Refused To Trim Beard' Says KMCH; JKSA Seeks Stalin's Intervention

Coimbatore/Srinagar: A city-based private college offering super specialty studies in medicine has clarified that it had only asked a prospective Muslim candidate from Jammu and Kashmir to trim his beard, even as a student body has sought the intervention from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to uphold "right to religious freedom".

Dr Zubair Ahmad has given up a DrNB (Nephrology) seat which was allotted to him at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here.

Sources said Ahmad was told that he cannot have his beard as per the undertaking form he was issued by the institute during the admission process. Ahmad reasoned that he had already completed his MBBS, MD, and senior residency at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar, without having to remove his beard.

He assured the institute that he would cover his beard and comply with all the hygiene related requirements. The institute did not accept it but insisted him on providing an undertaking on "clean-shaven, corporate appearance". Ahmad reiterated that he would comply with corporate attire but will continue to have his beard, which is part of his faith.

The institute then asked the other Kashmiri students and Professors in its campus to convince the candidate to trim his beard and Ahmad was not willing to do it.

He told the institute that he would like to surrender his seat and left the institute to his native.

Since the allocation was done based on his participation in the NEET-SS second counselling round conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), he has requested the NBEMS to allow him to participate in the third round of counselling.

He also requested the refund of Rs 2 lakh he remitted to the institute as security deposit.

Jammu & Kashmir Students Association's national convenor Nasir Khuechamier who has shot off a letter to Stalin asked Tamil Nadu government to ensure ensure that "religious freedoms are protected in all educational and healthcare institutions" across the State.

A letter written by JKSA to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ETV Bharat)

The letter also urged his government to discourage discriminatory institutional policies that infringe upon constitutional rights and to help restore the confidence of students and professionals who look up to Tamil Nadu as a beacon of progress, tolerance, and justice.

According to Khuechamier, a student should not be compelled to give up a prestigious academic opportunity due to an institutional policy that clearly infringes upon his right to religious freedom, as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. He reasoned that the hospital's insistence on a "clean-shaven, corporate appearance" is neither essential to the pursuit of medical education nor based on principles of patient care, ethics, or hygiene which are core pillars of the medical profession.

He asserted that the doctor's prior academic and professional record of establishing that such restrictions were not necessary and discriminatory in nature. He slammed the institute of not having made this disclosure on this "requirement" at the counselling stage. He termed the "compliance" sought after seat allocation as unjust, exclusionary, and violative of the Constitution.

A letter written by JKSA to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ETV Bharat)

The management of the KMCH maintained that the student left on his own volition after he was asked to "trim his beard".

When ETV Bharat contacted, KMCH General Manager(Business Development) R Narayanan said the applicant was explained about the guidelines to be followed by the students before admission. He said that there was a set of rules and regulations which the institute mandates during the intake of students. The students are not allowed to sport a beard, he said, adding that they had given him an exemption to keep his beard, but trimmed. The institute official said that the student was not willing to accept that and that they tried to explain the applicant that Nephrology department "is a crucial branch where most number of surgeries are performed".

"We asked our students and professors from Kashmir to make him understand. He didn't listen to us," Narayanan said.