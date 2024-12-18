Srinagar: With each delicate brushstroke, Mir Amir Hussain, a skilled papier-mâché artisan from Kashmir, breathes life into a Santa figurine. For decades, Hussain has practised this centuries-old craft, a tradition passed down through generations in his family.

The intricate art of papier-mâché involves the use of paper pulp to create decorative items, including baubles, stars, wall hangings, and Easter eggs. While the craft is rooted in Persian tradition and not originally linked to Christmas, its demand grew significantly after 1977 due to rising international interest in festive ornaments. These creations, treasured for their detail and craftsmanship, have earned global recognition.

Kashmiri Artisans Struggle As Global Crisis Hits Demand For Papier-Mache Christmas Decorations (PTI)

“These mostly go to Europe- the places where the Christian population is present. Although not a large geographical area is covered right now, the maximum number of markets for this is present in France,” explains Mir Arshid Hussain, another artisan.

“From the distributors in France, it is distributed to America, England and all the countries where Christmas is celebrated. Still, most of the area is open where we have to introduce this papier-mâché, but in the covered area we sell maximum to France, Britain, America and some parts of Japan where these papier-mâché go," he added.

However, artisans like Hussain now face severe challenges. Global conflicts, including wars in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have impacted international trade and reduced demand for Christmas decorations.

“The demand is very low because of these wars,” Mir Amir Hussain said. “Conflicts began in Israel and Palestine, then spread to Lebanon, Syria, and even Russia-Ukraine. Our job is to sell, but if orders do not come from those regions, we are helpless," he added.

Papier-mâché is a highly skilled craft requiring years of training, but declining demand has put this tradition at risk. Artisans, who once thrived on seasonal orders, now struggle to sustain their livelihoods.

Business owners believe that greater marketing efforts, especially by the government, are necessary to revive global interest in Kashmiri papier-mâché.

"Instead of spending directly on artisans, it is better to create a stronger marketing field,” Mir Arshid Hussain said. “If we are selling in 10 countries now, expanding to 20 countries will double the demand. This is Kashmir’s own craft; you won’t find anything like this anywhere else in the world," added Hussain.

“The government should advertise and create websites to promote this craft year-round,” says Sayed Abdul Ali, an exporter. “WCC (World Crafts Council) recognised Kashmir as a Crafts City, and that brought buyers here directly. Participating in international trade fairs could further boost visibility and demand," he added.

