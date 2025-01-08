Kashmir Train Inauguration Nears: High Speed Trial Run Conducted On Katra-Banihal Stretch Of USBRL

Katra: In a significant breakthrough ahead of the actual operation of the direct train to Kashmir, a successful trial run of a high speed train was conducted on Wednesday on the Katra to Banihal stretch of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL).

According to a railway official, the train covered the distance of 110 km stretch within one hour and 10 minutes from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station Katra upto Banihal.

Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) northern circle Dinesh Chand Deshwal and other officials of Konkan railways and northern railways were part of the trial run. The train will return to Katra in the afternoon.

High Speed Trial Run Conducted On Katra-Banihal Stretch Of USBRL (ETV Bharat)

With this successful run, now all eyes are on the formal inauguration of the train to Kashmir which could be held anytime soon.

"If everything goes according to plan, the formal inauguration of the train to Kashmir may be held on January 25 and from January 26 normal operation of train service to Kashmir will begin," said an official of railways.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, in the run-up to the high speed trial run, the CRS on Tuesday had an extensive safety survey from Katra to Reasi track and expressed satisfaction over the work done.

The team monitored T-31, Bahni bridge, T-32, T-33, Pai Khad bridge, T-34, cable-stayed Anji Khad bridge, T-35 and went up to Reasi. The team also visited the world’s highest railway bridge, Chenab bridge, in the evening.

Earlier, on December 16 and 17, the CRS conducted a visit to the area and took stock of the situation.