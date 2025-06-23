Kashmir Tourism Picks Up With Discounts But Closure Hampers Revival

Srinagar: On Sunday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared pictures of his Pahalgam visit and said that the tourist destination in Kashmir was "bustling with activity".

"The last time I was in Pahalgam, I cycled through a market that was all but deserted. Today, I came back to a Pahalgam that was bustling with activity. Tourists from various parts of the country competed for space with local picnickers who were enjoying the cool climate & rainy weather,” Omar wrote on X.

Pahalgam, a cooler destination in the Valley, usually sees huge rushes of domestic visitors on Sunday. The Sunday rush came after two months of the deserted destination following the deadly attack in its Baisaran meadow on April 22, which left 25 tourists and a local pony operator dead.

After the attack, 48 tourist destinations and spots were closed by the government to upgrade their security. Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha administration threw open Pahalgam’s Aru and Betaab parks for tourists, which helped revive the battered tourist activity. Besides Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg are the only big destinations open for tourists.

Tourists enjoying a Shikara ride in Dal Lake in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Dal Lake, a popular visiting site in Srinagar, was deserted after the Pahalgam attack. Its long Boulevard road was dotted by security forces, and the shikaras inside the lake were marooned by their owners. However, the bustle is now back as local visitors and tourists are spending their evenings to beat the day-long hot weather.

"The weather is better than our state - Uttar Pradesh. We went to Pahalgam and Sonmarg. Tourists are respected here. We don't feel any insecurity here," said Atul Anand after enjoying an hour-long shikara ride. Anand had come with his family to Kashmir despite the Pahalgam attack.

This trickle of tourists has created hope among the shikara owners as their source of livelihood is reviving. "There is not much rush of tourists yet, but tourists have started coming," said Gulzar Dunoo, a shikara owner.

The reopening of Pahalgam, low air fares, and discounts offered by hoteliers and tour operators in the Valley are helping revive the sector. But the closure of the other top destinations like Doodhpathar and Yousmarg is still a bottleneck for its complete revival.

Farooq Kuthoo, an experienced Tour Operator in Kashmir, said the government must reopen Doodhpathar and Yusmarg destinations so that tourists, both locals and non-locals, could have options to go beyond Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

"This is the right time when domestic and non-locals tourists visit destinations to beat the heat. But the closure of destinations, mainly Doodhpathar and Yousmarg, does not create much interest among the people. The government must reopen these two destinations after it completely throws open Pahalgam," Kuthoo told ETV Bharat.

The closure has cast a shadow on the livelihood of local people in these destinations. Riyaz Ahmad, who sells Kashmiri Nun Chai (salted tea) in Doodhpathar, said the closure of the destination has left them without any earnings.

Dozens of villagers, including women surrounding the scenic meadow in Budgam district started their tea stalls that line the entry of the destination. Among them is Akhtar, who sells tea with her husband. She says their family has been affected by the closure of the site after the Pahalgam attack.

With the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, tourism stakeholders hope that all weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir will help in ending the monopoly of airlines.

"The airfares were costlier during the peak season of tourism. With the train connectivity, travelling to Kashmir will be economical. We expect tourism to revive, though it will take some more time,” Mushtaq Chaya, a well-known hotelier, told ETV Bharat.

Indian Tourist Transport Association Honorary Secretary Kanwarjit Singh Sawhney told ETV Bharat that the bookings to Kashmir have started picking up. "There is a good response to Kashmir now from tourists; the activity will pick up pace after and during yatra," Sawhney said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Chief Minister Omar held his official meetings in Gulmarg and Pahalgam to instil confidence among tourists and convey a message of safety and security among them. The Centre also sent some of its ministers to the Valley to create an atmosphere of safety. "It's very satisfying to see the efforts my colleagues & I have been putting in slowly bearing fruit," Omar said.