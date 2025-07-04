Kashmir To Get Rs 150-Cr Green Plant Centre As Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls For Apple Revolution

Srinagar: In a major push to boost Kashmir's apple industry, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced the setting up of a Rs 150-crore Green Plant Centre in the valley. The facility will help improve the quality of apple cultivation and make India self-sufficient in the fruit's production, he said.

Addressing the sixth convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Chouhan described Kashmir as “a land blessed with apple abundance,” but emphasised the urgent need for superior planting material to enhance productivity and export potential.

“Kashmir is already rich in apple production, but what we now require are high-quality plants. That's why the Union government has approved the establishment of a Green Plant Centre worth Rs 150 crore in the region,” the minister said.

Chouhan said high-density apple cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a six-fold increase in recent years, and with focused innovation and support, Kashmir's apples could soon dominate international markets. “We want to ensure that India never has to import apples again. Instead, we will export our apples to the world,” he asserted.

Praising SKUAST-K for its academic excellence, Chouhan said he was impressed by the university's progress and its diverse student body. “Students from 20 states are enrolled here. SKUAST-K is currently ranked fifth among agricultural universities in India, and I am confident that it will soon take the top spot,” he said.

He urged graduating students not to treat the convocation as a conclusion but as a new beginning. “Your education doesn't end here—it begins now. What you've learnt in classrooms and laboratories must now be applied in the fields,” Chouhan said. “Agriculture is the foundation of India's economy. Nearly half of the country's population depends on it for food and livelihood.”

Highlighting the broader vision for the institution, the minister said SKUAST-K has the potential to transform into a globally recognised centre of agricultural excellence. “This university can not only serve the nation—it can serve the world,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) is improving the income of 13 lakh farmer families.

“SKUAST-K has made a lot of efforts to make the HADP scheme successful in Kashmir,” he said. “Today, HADP across India is being seen as a role model in the agricultural industry.”

He further said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the largest agricultural sectors in India, and in the past couple of years, the farmers here have secured the fifth rank in the agriculture and allied sector ranking.