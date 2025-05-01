ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Students Learn Surviving Skills In Schools As Indo-Pak Tension Escalates

Srinagar: "If the bell rings continuously for a minute, run out of the classrooms and hide inside an underground bunker." This is what is being told to students living in proximity to borders in Jammu and Kashmir as tension between India and Pakistan mounts.

In scores of schools falling in remote border villages, the panic and fear are returning as Pakistan has been accused of violating the ceasefire for a week now. In villages like Gurez, Tangdar, Karnah, Teetwal or Uri, where artillery shelling or guns have turned classrooms into dangerous zones, students are being trained in how to respond swiftly to any situation.

“We remind them that a long bell is a warning,” said Iftikhar Ahmad Lone, a senior teacher at Government Boys High School, Tangdhar village. “The students and staff have been told to leave classes and enter an adjacent bunker in the compound once the alert is sounded.”

The tension between India and Pakistan mounted after 26 civilians were killed by terrorists inside Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, with links detected to Pakistan.

Since then, the remote north Kashmir district of Kupwara is among the frontier districts where the six-year-old ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has been violated by Pakistan, with multiple skirmishes reported in the last week, renewing tension and fear in villages.

Since then, the two-storey government school has restricted classes on the ground floor in the face of the risk of an outbreak of guns on the borders, Lone added.

“We have shifted classes 6 and 10 (standard) to the ground floor now. Also, we got the underground bunker inside the school compound cleaned. The entrance of the bunker was blocked by accumulating mud caused by the flood in 2012. But we got it removed and readied it inside for accommodating students and staff,” said Lone, who teaches English.