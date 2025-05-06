Kashmir Students focused on becoming Doctors, Must Look at Scientists, Engineers, Teachers: Prof HC Verma

Srinagar: The country's renowned nuclear physicist, author, and Padma Shri awardee, Professor Harish Chandra Verma (H.C. Verma), said that scientific temperament is increasingly evident among the students of Kashmir, similar to students across the country. However, he emphasized that there is a significant need to improve and sustain this scientific outlook.

Professor H.C. Verma shared these views during an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Pervaiz ud Din.

He however, expressed concern, saying, “Whenever I come to Kashmir and talk to students here, I feel that their entire focus is on preparing for the NEET exams. I ask them, do we really need so many doctors? Is our country so sick? Is Kashmir really so sick that everyone must become a doctor?”

“Then what about the engineers? Where will the scientists, teachers, thinkers, and inventors go? It seems education has now become merely a means to secure a job, not to understand life or serve others.”

He noted that students are increasingly choosing medicine over engineering. To be truly successful, he stressed, one should have greater engagement with core subjects like physics and mathematics. “These are the two subjects where innovation is most needed. One reason for the shift could be that more students are interested in medicine. Another is the wider range of job opportunities in medical science compared to engineering. If nothing else, one can at least practice at Dr. Bean’s clinic—something not possible for an engineer.”

He observed that students in government schools often lag behind those in private institutions due to the lack of comparable facilities. “But if proper attention is given to both students and teachers in government schools,” he said, “then those students can also excel.”

Responding to a question, he said that a teacher's role should not be confined to the curriculum but should extend beyond the textbook. “We need to think about how scientific or mathematical concepts from books apply to everyday life. A teacher should connect physics to common experiences—from the home kitchen to daily activities—making students aware of the science around them.”

He stressed that studying any subject should not be limited to obtaining a degree or securing employment; instead, the goal should be meaningful and holistic education.

Drawing on his experience as a physicist, Professor Verma highlighted that his *Shiksha Sopan* mission has never charged any student, trainee teacher, or guest for education, accommodation, food, or books. “Our belief is that education is not a commodity but a service. When you put a price on it, its purity is compromised.”

Professor H.C. Verma added that through *Shiksha Sopan*, they encourage students to reflect on what they truly want from life. “What do their families expect of them? Is the goal merely to earn a degree, or is it to live a purposeful, meaningful, and dignified life? That is the essence of real education: for students to discover their own paths and purpose. As long as we can, we will continue this mission with sincerity and honesty—without charging a single rupee.”