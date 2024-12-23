Kashmir Separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Backs Protest Against J&K Reservation Policy

Srinagar: A day after National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi called for a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Srinagar against the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Policy, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq–senior separatist leader and cleric–backed the protest and expressed his willingness to join the protest if authorities permit him.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz criticized the existing reservation system for negatively impacting the general merit category. He pledged to bring up the issue at the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, once permitted by the authorities to deliver the Friday sermon.

“Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation @OMSA_JK sit-in protest. Would be part of it if authorities allowed (SIC). My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise the issue in #JamaMasjid whenever permitted to go," Mirwaiz wrote on X.

Intimation From CM’s House

Meanwhile, NC MP Agha Ruhullah’s protest outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's official residence in Srinagar’s Gupkar area gained momentum, with numerous political leaders, including PDP legislator Waheed Parra, lending their support to the protest organised by the student association.

Talking to media persons at the protest site, Ruhullah said that he received an intimation from the CM’s house that students’ delegation would be allowed to meet the chief minister to discuss their concerns.

Controversial Reservation Policy

The Jammu and Kashmir reservation policy has faced widespread backlash from residents, including political leaders, social activists, and different unions. Critics argue that the policy is equivalent to “stabbing the general category students in the back.”

Agitating students and political leaders are demanding that reservations be aligned with population proportions. They allege that in many instances, reserved categories receive more benefits than their population share in J&K, leaving general category students, especially those aspiring for merit-based opportunities, in a precarious position.

A petition has also been filed in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh against the reservation policy.