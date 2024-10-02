ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir People Have Written A New Chapter Of History: JK LG On Assembly Elections

By ETV Bharat English Team

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in May this year people voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said people also voted in the Assembly elections as the festival of democracy was observed across the Union Territory.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (IANS)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the peaceful conclusion of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir "is a new chapter of history" which people have written through democratic means.

"People reposed their faith in the democracy. Peaceful, fair and transparent elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being talked about in the world," Sinha said here during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.

He said in May this year people voted in the parliament elections and now in the assembly elections as the festival of democracy was observed across the Union Territory.

"1.40 lakh were given the democratic right as per the constitution and people contributed to the development of the country through elections. People reposed their faith in democracy. In the last five years, grassroots democratic was empowered, elections were conducted in a peaceful manner and people in Jammu and Kashmir are writing a new chapter of history," Sinha said.

Referring to the large participation of candidates in the Assembly polls, Sinha said it indicated that youth are now becoming part of the democracy. "In the Lok sabha and assembly elections, independent candidates contested in elections which shows that youth in Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the democracy," he said.

The assembly elections, held in three phases after a decade witnessed 63.45 per cent of voters casting their vote. The results of the elections will be declared on October 8 when counting will be held.

