ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir People Have Written A New Chapter Of History: JK LG On Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the peaceful conclusion of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir "is a new chapter of history" which people have written through democratic means.

"People reposed their faith in the democracy. Peaceful, fair and transparent elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being talked about in the world," Sinha said here during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.

He said in May this year people voted in the parliament elections and now in the assembly elections as the festival of democracy was observed across the Union Territory.

"1.40 lakh were given the democratic right as per the constitution and people contributed to the development of the country through elections. People reposed their faith in democracy. In the last five years, grassroots democratic was empowered, elections were conducted in a peaceful manner and people in Jammu and Kashmir are writing a new chapter of history," Sinha said.