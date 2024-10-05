ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Pandits’ Emotional Return To Nadimarg Temple After 21 Years

The temple held its first prayer ceremony on Saturday since the Nadimarg massacre when unknown gunmen killed 24 Kashmiri Pandits in the village

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kashmiri Pandit devotees offer special prayer at Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg
Kashmiri Pandit devotees offer special prayer at Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg (ETV Bharat)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg village witnessed emotional scenes during the installation of an idol and special prayer ceremony on Saturday.

It was after 21 years that the Kashmir Pandit community organised puja at the temple, hoping to see the return of peaceful old days when communal harmony was the order of the day in the region.

The temple, which was rebuilt after three decades, held its first prayer ceremony since the Nadimarg massacre when unknown gunmen killed 24 Kashmiri Pandits in the village. The brutal attack left the area in complete mourning and forced the remaining Pandit families to leave.

However, the bond of brotherhood and communal harmony never faded. The Pandit families kept their relations with the local Muslims of Nadimarg alive despite their migration. It helped them restore the old sheen of the temple.

"We would live together for centuries without any conflict. Their absence has left a void in our hearts. We are delighted to see them back," Ghulam Muhammad, a resident, told ETV Bharat.

"Meeting my old Kashmiri Pandit friends after 34 long years has brought tears to my eyes. The memories of our past have come flooding back,” said another resident.

Bhushan Lal Butt, a Kashmiri Pandit, said that they were ready to return here and urged the government to create a favourable atmosphere for their homecoming.

“Nadimarg’s soil awaits the return of its long-lost residents, hoping they will once again make the village their home, reigniting the bonds of friendship and shared history,” he said.

