Kashmiri Pandits’ Emotional Return To Nadimarg Temple After 21 Years

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg village witnessed emotional scenes during the installation of an idol and special prayer ceremony on Saturday.

It was after 21 years that the Kashmir Pandit community organised puja at the temple, hoping to see the return of peaceful old days when communal harmony was the order of the day in the region.

The temple, which was rebuilt after three decades, held its first prayer ceremony since the Nadimarg massacre when unknown gunmen killed 24 Kashmiri Pandits in the village. The brutal attack left the area in complete mourning and forced the remaining Pandit families to leave.

However, the bond of brotherhood and communal harmony never faded. The Pandit families kept their relations with the local Muslims of Nadimarg alive despite their migration. It helped them restore the old sheen of the temple.