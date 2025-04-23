ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Mourns Pahalgam Tragedy: JK CM Omar Abdullah Says, 'Our Guests Returned In Coffins' As Valley Shuts Down In Solidarity

Srinagar: A grief-stricken Jammu and Kashmir came to a complete standstill on Wednesday as the region mourned the devastating militant attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow that claimed the lives of 26 civilians—mostly tourists—and left scores injured. The silence across shuttered markets, schools, and streets echoed a collective condemnation of what many called one of the most barbaric assaults in recent memory.

Amid the widespread anguish, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's emotionally charged remarks captured the heartbreak felt across the Valley. "Our guests had come to enjoy their holidays," Omar said during his visit to the funeral of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local horseman, who died confronting the militants. "Tragically, they were sent back in coffins."

Omar paused to let the words settle before continuing, his voice heavy with emotion. "One of our own—a poor young man working hard to earn an honest living—left home with dreams and returned in a shroud."

Omar hailed Adil as a hero, revealing that he had tried to stop the attackers and even attempted to disarm one before being shot. "Locals say he confronted them fearlessly. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. We must take care of his family," Omar added.

The attack, which officials suspect was carried out by members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), targeted vacationers enjoying the tranquil alpine meadows. As per the security officials, four heavily armed militants disguised in army uniforms opened indiscriminate fire on the tourists around 2:30 pm in Baisaran, a forested off-road site six kilometres from Pahalgam.

Security agencies have identified the suspected attackers as Aadil Guree, Asif Sheikh alias Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha. A senior official privy to the investigation said the militants are believed to be part of the TRF's Falcon Squad. "The operation may have been carried out jointly by local and foreign militants," the official said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched in the dense forest region.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration declared a day of mourning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs two lakh for those seriously injured. Authorities, in coordination with central agencies, are facilitating the transportation of bodies and ensuring the injured receive the best medical care. "Terror will never break our resolve," Omar vowed. "We will not rest until the perpetrators of this barbarity are brought to justice."

Protest shutdowns were observed in both Kashmir and parts of Jammu and Ladakh. Religious groups, civil society bodies, and political parties across the spectrum joined hands in mourning and condemnation. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march from her office to the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk in Srinagar.

"I want to say to the people of the country that we are ashamed; Kashmir is ashamed. We are standing with you in this time of crisis," Mehbooba said. "The attack that happened in Pahalgam is not only an attack on innocent tourists, it is also an attack on Kashmiriyat. Such attacks won't be tolerated by the people of Kashmir."

She further called on Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kashmir at the time, to "expose those people involved in the attack and punish them." When asked about likely security lapse, Mehbooba firmly stated, "We are hurt and shocked and won't do any politics on it."

The PDP protest was followed by rallies from the ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress. Led by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, NC activists demanded justice for the victims and punishment for the militants responsible for the attack. Protesters shouted slogans such as "terrorism not acceptable, stop killings of innocents, punish the culprits."

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also observed a two-minute silence at the party's office to express deep sorrow and solidarity. "The Pahalgam terror attack deserves a befitting reply from the country," said All India Congress Committee (AICC) National General Secretary KC Venugopal, who was in Srinagar at the time.