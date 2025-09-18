Kashmir Meat Crackdown: Lab Reports Declare Meat ‘Unsafe’, Flag Cancer-Causing Additives
The unsafe products contained harmful synthetic colours such as carmoisine, tartrazine, and erythrosine, which have been prohibited by the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
Srinagar: The Food Safety Department of Jammu Kashmir has revealed that some samples of meat seized in Kashmir during the ongoing crackdown were unsafe for human consumption and contained cancer-colouring agents like carmoisine, tartrazine, and erythrosine.
According to lab reports, some samples of the recently seized meat by inspection teams of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in different markets of the Valley were declared unsafe by two national-level laboratories.
The reports also found the unsafe products contain harmful synthetic colours such as carmoisine, tartrazine, and erythrosine. These additives, prohibited by the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, pose significant public safety health risks. Many scientific studies have even found them to be “carcinogenic”.
Some of these agents are banned in the US, Japan & other European countries as it is known to cause hyperactivity in children. It can also cause symptoms of a general allergic reaction (skin swelling, breathing difficulties, hives). Carmoisine may also cause cancer and tumours based on animal studies.
Samples and results
In the first round of testing, a total of 57 samples were picked up for analysis from 11 districts, with reports from 18 samples received so far. “Four out of 18 meat and meat product samples were declared unsafe by the National Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad and the FICCI Research & Analysis Centre (FRAC) in New Delhi,” official data assessed by ETV Bharat revealed.
“The majority of the samples were lifted from Srinagar city. Of these, the reports of 14 samples are awaited, while two each have been found unsafe and of standard quality,” official data assessed by ETV Bharat revealed.
A sample of frozen raw meat picked up in Srinagar city, after testing from the National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, confirmed the meat is carabeef derived from the Asian water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis).
The aforementioned samples of meat and meat products like rista, kebab, goshtaba, chicken momos, fried chicken, raw fish and cheese (paneer) were picked from the districts of Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Jammu.
Inspections and enforcement
The officials conducted 834 inspections in 13 districts, during which they seized 1677 kilograms of meat, chicken, fish, cheese and meat products. Srinagar topped the list with a seizure of 1400 kg, while 130 kg were seized in Kulgam and 147 kg in Anantnag. The official record also reveals that 11,326 kg of spoiled meat, chicken, and momos were destroyed to prevent public consumption.
So far, the FDA has filed 27 cases in the courts of adjudicating officers (additional district commissioners), of which eight prosecutions were decided with a fine of Rs 340,000 imposed on them. In addition, a fine of Rs 8400000 has been imposed on erring Food Business Operators (FBOs). The FDA has sent “improvement notices” to 57 outlets, while a fine of Rs 201,500 has been imposed on 151 outlets.
The licences of nine FBOs have been suspended. These include Al-Taqwa Foods (Lasjan, Srinagar, Altaf Ahmad Chadinoo), Aarif Enterprises (Bulbul Bagh, Tengpora, Srinagar), Sunshine Foods (Industrial Estate, Zakura, Srinagar), Anmol Foods (Parimpora Ghat, Qamarwari, Srinagar), Jubilant Food Works Ltd. (Domino’s Pizza, KP Road, Anantnag), Shaun Shahi Biryani (KP Road, Anantnag), Shan Fish Fry (Achabal Adda, Anantnag), Bismillah Sweets (Industrial Estate, Anantnag), and Khanday Poultry (Kadipora, Anantnag).
Infrastructure upgrade
Following outrage over the large quantity of spoiled and unsafe meat, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, held a meeting with the officials concerned on August 11. In the meeting, the Food and Drug Administration of Jammu & Kashmir (FDA JK) requested the procurement of 10 more Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs). Currently, 12 such mobile units are operating across 20 districts.
“These Food Safety on Wheels are necessary for carrying out surveillance drives as well as generating awareness among consumers and training the food business operators on food safety and healthy diets,” the official said.
The FDA has also written to the Director of the Quality Assurance Division, FSSAI, New Delhi, seeking the establishment of two more testing labs, one in Anantnag and one in Kathua-Samba, “in view of the topography and mapping of FBOs.” The department is also pushing for the establishment of food testing labs in all 20 districts under the new industrial land allotment policy 2021-30.
The inspections and raids for food safety have also exposed the FDA’s understaffed position. Ghulam Qadir Azhar, Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Kashmir, told ETV Bharat that 40 posts of Food Safety Officers and ten districts’ and divisional officers’ posts are vacant.
Read More