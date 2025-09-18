ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Meat Crackdown: Lab Reports Declare Meat ‘Unsafe’, Flag Cancer-Causing Additives

Srinagar: The Food Safety Department of Jammu Kashmir has revealed that some samples of meat seized in Kashmir during the ongoing crackdown were unsafe for human consumption and contained cancer-colouring agents like carmoisine, tartrazine, and erythrosine.

According to lab reports, some samples of the recently seized meat by inspection teams of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in different markets of the Valley were declared unsafe by two national-level laboratories.

The reports also found the unsafe products contain harmful synthetic colours such as carmoisine, tartrazine, and erythrosine. These additives, prohibited by the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, pose significant public safety health risks. Many scientific studies have even found them to be “carcinogenic”.

Some of these agents are banned in the US, Japan & other European countries as it is known to cause hyperactivity in children. It can also cause symptoms of a general allergic reaction (skin swelling, breathing difficulties, hives). Carmoisine may also cause cancer and tumours based on animal studies.

Samples and results

In the first round of testing, a total of 57 samples were picked up for analysis from 11 districts, with reports from 18 samples received so far. “Four out of 18 meat and meat product samples were declared unsafe by the National Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad and the FICCI Research & Analysis Centre (FRAC) in New Delhi,” official data assessed by ETV Bharat revealed.

“The majority of the samples were lifted from Srinagar city. Of these, the reports of 14 samples are awaited, while two each have been found unsafe and of standard quality,” official data assessed by ETV Bharat revealed.

A sample of frozen raw meat picked up in Srinagar city, after testing from the National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, confirmed the meat is carabeef derived from the Asian water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis).

The aforementioned samples of meat and meat products like rista, kebab, goshtaba, chicken momos, fried chicken, raw fish and cheese (paneer) were picked from the districts of Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Jammu.