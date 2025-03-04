ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir, Manipur Reference By UNHR Chief: 'Unfounded And Baseless, Cherry Picking Of Situations', India Retorts

United Nations/Geneva/New Delhi: India Monday took exceptions to the "unfounded and baseless" remarks of the UN’s human rights chief, who referred to Kashmir and Manipur in his global update, citing that the global update issued by the official and his generalised remarks were "cherry picking" of situations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk mentioned India and referred to the situation in Manipur and Kashmir as "concerning."

The remarks came in his global update to the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva and rebuttal from India followed.

"As India was mentioned by name, let me begin by emphasising that the world's largest democracy continues to be a healthy, vibrant and pluralistic society. Unfounded and baseless comments in the update contrast jarringly with ground realities," Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva Ambassador Arindam Bagchi said.

The India's UN Representative said the people of India have "repeatedly proven wrong such misplaced concerns about us" and "we would urge a better understanding of India and our civilizational ethos of diversity and openness, which continue to define our robust and often cacophonous civic space."

Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, Turk had "erroneously referred to as Kashmir" in the global update, Bagchi said.

According to him, this is ironic in a year that stood out for that region's improving peace and inclusive progress, be it the large turnout in provincial elections, the booming tourism or the rapid development pace.

The India's representative, in his statement, asserting that the global update needs a "genuine update". At a larger level, we are concerned about the global update’s oversimplifications of complex issues, sweeping and generalized remarks, usage of loose terminologies and apparent cherry picking of situations, he said.

"The High Commissioner has sensed a pervasive unease, but we would submit that a key element to addressing this is a long and hard look in the mirror by the Office of the High Commissioner," the Indian envoy said.

Earlier, the UNHCR chief called for "stepped-up" efforts to address violence and displacement in Manipur.

"I also call for stepped-up efforts to address violence and displacement in Manipur, based on dialogue, peacebuilding and human rights," Turk said.