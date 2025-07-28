Kashmir Lawyer Alleges Judges' Elevation Bias Before CJI at Srinagar Bar Meet

Srinagar: Amid administrative curbs in holding elections to the Bar Association of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Wing of Srinagar, a senior lawyer and former Bar Association member on Sunday urged for conducting the polls in the presence of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

GA Lone, a senior lawyer of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and former member of the Bar Association of Kashmir, pitched for holding of the delayed polls at the North Zone Regional Judicial Conference, which was held at SKICC in Srinagar.

The two-day conference, which began on Saturday (July 26) was headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, 24 top judges of the country, six judges of the Supreme Court and five Chief Justices of various High Courts.

“We had a Bar Association which came into existence with the High Court when it was established by Dogra rulers in 1928. That Bar Association worked in harmony with the High Court and provided justice to all without fear, favour or evil. We have legal luminaries who have gone to the Supreme Court from that Association,” Lone said in his speech during the conference.

Lone was among the three top lawyers from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who spoke on behalf of their fraternity from their regions. He said the Bar Association got divided into Jammu and Srinagar entities, but both worked together for a long time.

“Unfortunately, we had an aberration in the last decade of the 20th century. The entire apparatus of the Valley was affected, and so were the lawyers. But we have changed from those times, yet those aberrations are still haunting us because for the last 33 years, there have been only five lawyers from the High Court who have been elevated to the benches of the court,” he said, amid applause from the attendees in the audience of lawyers.

“The aberrations should not haunt us; we are with you as one, in harmony and with dedication to uphold the principles of law and constitution. We are committed to that, and we make a pledge here to the past that we have forgotten,” he said.

To this, CJI in his address said that Lone Sahab raised the issue that in the last 33 years, there has been no representation of lawyers as judges from the Kashmir Valley, though CJI has no role in appointing judges, yet he will convey it to the collegium for consideration.

About the aberrations, the CJI said that it is the responsibility of all of them to forget the aberrations and start a new beginning and new ideology.

“For a new beginning, we need transformation and a new ideology. I am confident that this program proves a new beginning for that ideology. And take Kashmir in a direction to restore its beauty where Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs live together,” the CJI said.

Lone also raised the issue of elections to the Bar elections of Kashmir. He said the Advocates Act came into being here, but no elections are conducted to date for the Bar Association.

"We have a right to consult the elections and work for the welfare of the lawyers, and work in harmony with the High Court. This is a very pressing demand from the lawyers' community here,” he said.

The Bar elections were restricted after the abrogation of Article 370. While the Bar Association twice issued dates and notification for holding the election, the Jammu and Kashmir administration didn't permit it, raising objections to the constitution of the Bar where it has mentioned Kashmir as a disputed place. Although the Bar later changed the constitution, the elections were not held. The CJI didn't mention the elections of the Bar in his address. He concluded his address with a verse of poet Prem Dhavan.