Kashmir-Ladakh All-Weather Connectivity: Zojila Tunnel to Be Completed by December 2027, 2,800 Meters Left; Emergency and Defence Use Expected By End of 2025

Sonamarg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel at Sonamarg, enhancing access to the scenic tourist hotspot. Meanwhile, the Zojila tunnel, crucial for all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, is expected to be operational for emergency and defence purposes by the end of 2025.

Harpal Singh, project head of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), the firm constructing the Zojila tunnel, told ETV Bharat, "Our project has two parts. The first part, an 18 km approach road from Sonamarg to Baltal, is fully complete. The Z-Morh tunnel, now renamed the Sonamarg tunnel, was dedicated to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Modi yesterday. Though he was scheduled to visit the Zojila tunnel's Baltal portal, security reasons prevented the visit."

Singh added, "The second part involves the 13 km Zojila tunnel, the country's mightiest highway tunnel. Currently, less than 2,800 meters of work is pending, with rapid progress underway. By December 2025, we expect to connect Kashmir with Ladakh in any condition. The breakthrough will happen in December, but the tunnel will initially be used for health emergencies and defence purposes as it will still be in a raw state."

Regarding workforce strength, Singh noted, "Around 1,200 people are working on the project. If weather conditions remain favourable and avalanches, which have caused delays in the past two years, do not disrupt progress, the people of Ladakh and Kashmir will be able to travel through the Zojila tunnel at speeds of 80 km/h by December 2027."

Singh also addressed last year’s attack on Z-Morh tunnel workers, stating, "We have cordial relations with workers from APCO, the firm handling the Z-Morh project. During the attack, we had around 1,100 workers, 90% of whom were from Jammu and Kashmir, which minimised the impact on our project. The people of Kashmir have witnessed such incidents closely over the years and remained steadfast. Our workforce from Jammu and Kashmir is highly disciplined and professional, and I am confident they will complete the tunnel by December 2027 — perhaps even earlier."

The bi-directional Zojila tunnel will span from Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district to Minimarg in Drass town of Ladakh's Kargil district. The project includes an 18 km approach road, with a total length of 31 km from Sonamarg to Minimarg. Once operational, the tunnel will provide critical military access to the Ladakh region, especially during winters when traditional routes remain snowbound.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Zojila tunnel in 2018. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, had approved its construction at a total cost of Rs 6,800 crore.

The Z-Morh tunnel is part of a broader infrastructure push, comprising 31 tunnels — 20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh — aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and strategic preparedness. The Zojila tunnel, positioned at an elevation of around 12,000 feet, is projected to be completed by December 2027.