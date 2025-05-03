ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Kashmir Issue Stands Resolved, No Israel-Palestine Needed’: DU Panel Seeks To Drop Key Topics

New Delhi: Delhi University’s new syllabus for the psychology department faced strong opposition during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Academic Matters on Friday.

The chairman of the committee, Prof. Shriprakash Singh, allegedly raised objections on several key topics like the Kashmir issue, the Israel-Palestine conflict and suicides linked to dating apps are proposed in Unit 4, which covers “Conflict and Conflict Resolution”. He also proposed to remove them and replace them with lessons on the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita to understand the psychology of peace better.

A member of the panel alleged that Prof Singh said that the Kashmir issue had been resolved, and they do not need to teach the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Kashmir has not been considered a controversial issue by the Parliament of India. There is no justification for teaching students in this manner,” he quoted the chair professor as saying.

Along with this, more proposed topics by the psychology department suggested including dating apps and their psychological effects under the digital media section.