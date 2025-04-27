ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Kashmir Is Safe; Don't Cancel Bookings’, Says Actor Atul Kulkarni After Reaching Pahalgam

Srinagar: Amid booking cancellations by visitors to Kashmir following the Pahalgam carnage of tourists, popular Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni of Amir Khan starrer ‘Rang de Basanti’ fame reached the tourist destination on Sunday. He tried to boost confidence in tourists and convey a message that ‘Kashmir is safe’.

Kulkarni, who has played different roles in dozens of Bollywood superhits, arrived in Pahalgam, met local people at the scenic destination and shared his pictures on social media.

‘Kashmir Is Safe; Don't Cancel Bookings’, Says Actor Atul Kulkarni After Reaching Pahalgam (X/@atul_kulkarni)

The popular actor said that instead of writing or speaking on social media about the attack on tourists, he decided to travel to Kashmir and give confidence to people who have cancelled bookings or have decided against visiting the Valley.

Kulkarni said he decided to visit Kashmir after the painful attack to convey a message to the countrymen and the world that the Valley is safe.

“Terrorists executed this carnage to send a message that you should not visit Kashmir. But Kashmir is ours; this country is ours, so we must come,” he said, referring to the April 22 attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam of the Anantnag district.