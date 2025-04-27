‘Kashmir Is Safe; Don't Cancel Bookings’, Says Actor Atul Kulkarni After Reaching Pahalgam

Srinagar: Amid booking cancellations by visitors to Kashmir following the Pahalgam carnage of tourists, popular Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni of Amir Khan starrer ‘Rang de Basanti’ fame reached the tourist destination on Sunday. He tried to boost confidence in tourists and convey a message that ‘Kashmir is safe’.
Kulkarni, who has played different roles in dozens of Bollywood superhits, arrived in Pahalgam, met local people at the scenic destination and shared his pictures on social media.
The popular actor said that instead of writing or speaking on social media about the attack on tourists, he decided to travel to Kashmir and give confidence to people who have cancelled bookings or have decided against visiting the Valley.
Kulkarni said he decided to visit Kashmir after the painful attack to convey a message to the countrymen and the world that the Valley is safe.
“Terrorists executed this carnage to send a message that you should not visit Kashmir. But Kashmir is ours; this country is ours, so we must come,” he said, referring to the April 22 attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam of the Anantnag district.
“So, I decided to convey this message to the countrymen and the world: don't cancel your bookings. Come here,” he said.
He also wrote a series of messages on X and posted a picture against the backdrop of Pahalgam’s scenic locales.
हिंदोस्तां की ये जागीर है— atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) April 27, 2025
के डर से हिम्मत भारी है
हिंदोस्तां की ये जागीर है
के नफ़रत प्यार से हारी है
चलिए जी कश्मीर चलें
सिंधु, झेलम किनार चलें#ChaloKashmir #Feet_in_Kashmir #Kashmiriyat #love_compassion #DefeatTerror pic.twitter.com/ateMnb1Ym4
Tour operators and hoteliers have witnessed massive cancellations of bookings by visitors after the attack. The cancellations have dealt a blow to the tourism sector, which was booming for the last three years after the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the boom of last year, tourism is now seeing a bust. From houseful hotels and restaurants, Gulmarg and Sonmarg are seeing a trickle today, with Pahalgam most hit by the attack.
“I heard 90 bookings are cancelled. Don't cancel your bookings. Book tickets and come here. We are safe here; our administration is making complete preparations, and we must trust them,” he said.
Referring to the widespread condemnation of the attack from Kashmiri people, Kulkarni said that he met local Kashmiris who wept and felt sad for the victims.
When he flies back to Mumbai, he said, he would spread the “safe Kashmir and defeat terror” message and convince people to visit the place.
