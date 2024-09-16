'Kashmir Has Become a Graveyard of Dreams,' Says Pawan Khera as Congress Unveils J&K Manifesto

Srinagar: The Indian National Congress party on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, pledging a range of reforms and support measures for the region. The manifesto, titled 'Haath Badle ka Halaat', was released at the party's office in Srinagar with senior Congress leaders emphasising the significance of addressing the state's socio-political and economic challenges.
Tariq Kara, party's candidate for Srinagar's Central Shalteng seat, described the manifesto as "a people’s manifesto," noting that it was drafted after gathering suggestions from residents across 20 districts. "We've put together a manifesto that truly represents the voices of the people," Kara said.
Pawan Khera, senior Congress leader, stressed the pressing need for change, citing the political climate of the past decade in Kashmir. “The last 10 years of direct rule from Delhi have closed doors for common people. Kashmir has become a graveyard of dreams and aspirations,” Khera said, adding that the Congress manifesto represents both guarantees and promises. “Our focus is on restoring statehood, providing jobs for youth, and supporting women.”
The manifesto also took aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khera highlighted the issue of statehood, pointing to Home Minister Amit Shah's promises. "Amit Shah said he would give statehood back, but the reality is they've taken it away. How will they give back what they've taken?" he questioned.
The Congress manifesto further outlines its vision for economic recovery, pledging Rs 4,000 monthly support for landless farmers, a Rs 2,500 crore irrigation project, and guaranteed women’s employment. It also includes the revival of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits.
Khera wrapped up the launch by positioning Congress as the only party capable of delivering justice to J&K. "Any vote for any alliance other than the NC-Congress alliance is a vote for BJP," he said in a veiled attack on joining hands by Engineer Rashid and JeI-backed independent candidates.
