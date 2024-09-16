ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kashmir Has Become a Graveyard of Dreams,' Says Pawan Khera as Congress Unveils J&K Manifesto

(Right) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses the media after releasing the manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at the party office in Srinagar on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Indian National Congress party on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, pledging a range of reforms and support measures for the region. The manifesto, titled 'Haath Badle ka Halaat', was released at the party's office in Srinagar with senior Congress leaders emphasising the significance of addressing the state's socio-political and economic challenges.

Tariq Kara, party's candidate for Srinagar's Central Shalteng seat, described the manifesto as "a people’s manifesto," noting that it was drafted after gathering suggestions from residents across 20 districts. "We've put together a manifesto that truly represents the voices of the people," Kara said.

Pawan Khera, senior Congress leader, stressed the pressing need for change, citing the political climate of the past decade in Kashmir. “The last 10 years of direct rule from Delhi have closed doors for common people. Kashmir has become a graveyard of dreams and aspirations,” Khera said, adding that the Congress manifesto represents both guarantees and promises. “Our focus is on restoring statehood, providing jobs for youth, and supporting women.”

The manifesto also took aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khera highlighted the issue of statehood, pointing to Home Minister Amit Shah's promises. "Amit Shah said he would give statehood back, but the reality is they've taken it away. How will they give back what they've taken?" he questioned.