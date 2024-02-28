Kashmir Gets Its First-Ever Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall in Kupwara

A state of the art facility multi-purpose indoor sports hall has been opened in Handwara , North Kashmir

Kasmir gets its first state-of-the-art multi-purpose indoor sports hall in Handwara, Kupwara district. The sports complex aims to facilitate a learning and thriving environment for sports enthusiasts and athletes who want to hone their skills.

Kupwara (J&K): The first-ever multi-purpose indoor sports hall in Handwara in Kupwara district of North Kashmir which was recently inaugurated by J and K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marks a significant milestone for the local sports community.

This state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to the commitment to fostering athletic talent and providing a platform for aspiring players to hone their skills. The sports hall is poised to become a hub for various indoor sports, offering a versatile space for activities such as badminton, basketball, and volleyball and Wushu. More than 100 students have since then enrolled in the stadium for coaching in different sports.

