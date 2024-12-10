ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Freezes With Coldest Night Of The Season

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season with the temperature dipping below 5 notches in Srinagar on Tuesday. Weathermen suggested Srinagar recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season so far.

In Kashmir, Zojila registered -21.0°C, Sonamarg was freezing at minus -9.7°C, Shopian at -8.5°C. Pahalgam and Bandipora recorded -8.4°C and -5.5°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -5.4°C. While Pulwama dipped to -8.3°C, Anantnag to -7.9°C, and Kulgam was at -5.9°C Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -5.2°C and -6.4°C, respectively. Meanwhile, north Kashmir's Kupwara witnessed a low of -4.5°C.

The Jammu division experienced chilly conditions, with Jammu recording the highest minimum at 5.4°C and Ramban at 5.5°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at -3.4°C, Batote at 1.0°C, and Katra at 5.6°C.

Ladakh's cold was even more severe, with Kargil recording -11.0°C, and Leh shivering -13.2°C. Meanwhile, Nyoma froze at -19.1°C.