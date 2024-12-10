Kashmir Freezes With Coldest Night Of The Season

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season with the temperature dipping below 5 notches in Srinagar on Tuesday. Weathermen suggested Srinagar recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season so far.
In Kashmir, Zojila registered -21.0°C, Sonamarg was freezing at minus -9.7°C, Shopian at -8.5°C. Pahalgam and Bandipora recorded -8.4°C and -5.5°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -5.4°C. While Pulwama dipped to -8.3°C, Anantnag to -7.9°C, and Kulgam was at -5.9°C Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -5.2°C and -6.4°C, respectively. Meanwhile, north Kashmir's Kupwara witnessed a low of -4.5°C.
The Jammu division experienced chilly conditions, with Jammu recording the highest minimum at 5.4°C and Ramban at 5.5°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at -3.4°C, Batote at 1.0°C, and Katra at 5.6°C.
Ladakh's cold was even more severe, with Kargil recording -11.0°C, and Leh shivering -13.2°C. Meanwhile, Nyoma froze at -19.1°C.
Kashmir is experiencing an intense spell of chill, with the meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar predicting a harsher winter in the face of La Niña. This climate phenomenon is expected to bring more precipitation and sub-zero temperatures to the region.
The MeT has predicted cold and dry weather to persist for the week ahead. But it advised the travellers to follow traffic advisories in view of slippery conditions on roads due to freezing temperatures and icy conditions.
The authorities allow vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains and 4x4 to travel on certain roads including Gulmarg, which transformed into a winter wonderland with snow on Sunday.
