ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Freezes With Coldest Night Of The Season

Bone-chilling cold continues in Kashmir with the coldest night of the season in Srinagar at minus 5.4°C and Sonamarg at -9.7°C.

A view of snow capped mountain in Kashmir's Gurez
A view of snow capped mountain in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season with the temperature dipping below 5 notches in Srinagar on Tuesday. Weathermen suggested Srinagar recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season so far.

In Kashmir, Zojila registered -21.0°C, Sonamarg was freezing at minus -9.7°C, Shopian at -8.5°C. Pahalgam and Bandipora recorded -8.4°C and -5.5°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -5.4°C. While Pulwama dipped to -8.3°C, Anantnag to -7.9°C, and Kulgam was at -5.9°C Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -5.2°C and -6.4°C, respectively. Meanwhile, north Kashmir's Kupwara witnessed a low of -4.5°C.

The Jammu division experienced chilly conditions, with Jammu recording the highest minimum at 5.4°C and Ramban at 5.5°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at -3.4°C, Batote at 1.0°C, and Katra at 5.6°C.

Ladakh's cold was even more severe, with Kargil recording -11.0°C, and Leh shivering -13.2°C. Meanwhile, Nyoma froze at -19.1°C.

Kashmir is experiencing an intense spell of chill, with the meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar predicting a harsher winter in the face of La Niña. This climate phenomenon is expected to bring more precipitation and sub-zero temperatures to the region.

The MeT has predicted cold and dry weather to persist for the week ahead. But it advised the travellers to follow traffic advisories in view of slippery conditions on roads due to freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

The authorities allow vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains and 4x4 to travel on certain roads including Gulmarg, which transformed into a winter wonderland with snow on Sunday.

Read more:

  1. Planning To Visit Gulmarg This Christmas Or New Year? Here Is A Quick Guide To Your First Skiing Trip To Kashmir
  2. Cold Wave Conditions Persist In Kashmir; IMD Forecast Rain, Snowfall From Today Evening

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season with the temperature dipping below 5 notches in Srinagar on Tuesday. Weathermen suggested Srinagar recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season so far.

In Kashmir, Zojila registered -21.0°C, Sonamarg was freezing at minus -9.7°C, Shopian at -8.5°C. Pahalgam and Bandipora recorded -8.4°C and -5.5°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -5.4°C. While Pulwama dipped to -8.3°C, Anantnag to -7.9°C, and Kulgam was at -5.9°C Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -5.2°C and -6.4°C, respectively. Meanwhile, north Kashmir's Kupwara witnessed a low of -4.5°C.

The Jammu division experienced chilly conditions, with Jammu recording the highest minimum at 5.4°C and Ramban at 5.5°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at -3.4°C, Batote at 1.0°C, and Katra at 5.6°C.

Ladakh's cold was even more severe, with Kargil recording -11.0°C, and Leh shivering -13.2°C. Meanwhile, Nyoma froze at -19.1°C.

Kashmir is experiencing an intense spell of chill, with the meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar predicting a harsher winter in the face of La Niña. This climate phenomenon is expected to bring more precipitation and sub-zero temperatures to the region.

The MeT has predicted cold and dry weather to persist for the week ahead. But it advised the travellers to follow traffic advisories in view of slippery conditions on roads due to freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

The authorities allow vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains and 4x4 to travel on certain roads including Gulmarg, which transformed into a winter wonderland with snow on Sunday.

Read more:

  1. Planning To Visit Gulmarg This Christmas Or New Year? Here Is A Quick Guide To Your First Skiing Trip To Kashmir
  2. Cold Wave Conditions Persist In Kashmir; IMD Forecast Rain, Snowfall From Today Evening

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRKASHMIR WEATHERJAMMU KASHMIR WEATHERJAMMU KASHMIR WEATHER REPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.