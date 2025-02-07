Kashmir: Forest Worker Caught In Militant Crossfire Wins Compensation Battle In High Court After 25 Years

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld its single-bench judgement awarding Rs 10 lakh in compensation to Jehangir Ahmad Khan, a former Forest Department employee who lost his right arm in a crossfire between security forces and militants in 2000. While dismissing the government's appeal, the court ruled that the loss had permanently altered Khan's life and ability to earn a livelihood.

The high court's division bench, comprising justices Sanjeev Kumar and Puneet Gupta, stated that the awarded compensation was neither “exorbitant nor irrational.” The bench also pointed out the gravity of Khan's suffering, both physically and emotionally, in their judgement.

“The respondent (Khan), who was made to live the rest of his life without a right arm, has suffered immense loss in terms of amenities of life. The respondent would not be in a position to supplement his small pension by doing any menial job after his retirement without the right arm,” the court said.

The case dates back to 2000, when Khan, then a helper in the Forest Department, was caught in a crossfire incident. The severe injuries resulted in the amputation of his right arm. Initially, the government sanctioned ex-gratia payment of Rs 75,000, an amount Khan argued was grossly inadequate given his medical expenses and permanent disability.



In 2015, Khan filed a petition seeking Rs 15 lakh in compensation. The High Court's single bench (the Writ Court) gave its decision in Khan's favour on June 9, 2023, while granting him Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia. The government, however, contested the judgement, arguing that Khan's pay and pension offered adequate financial stability because he was a government employee.

Rejecting this argument, the division bench on Wednesday (February 5, 2025) pointed out the irreversible damage caused by Khan's disability.

“It is not in dispute that the respondent suffered an injury that ultimately resulted in the amputation of his right arm during his employment. The respondent would face the stigma of being a person without a right arm for the rest of his life,” the judgement noted.

Citing Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, the bench ruled that the compensation was justified. “In such circumstances, the compensation of Rs 10 lakh, in addition to Rs 75,000 as ex-gratia, cannot, by any stretch of reasoning, be said to be exorbitant or irrational,” the judgement read.

The court ordered the immediate release of Rs 5 lakh, already deposited by the government, along with accrued interest. “We find no merit in this (government's) appeal. The same is, accordingly, dismissed... The amount of Rs 5 lakh, deposited by the appellants before this Court under the order dated September 2, 2024, read with the order dated November 29, 2024, shall be released in favour of the respondent (Khan) herein, along with interest accrued thereupon, of course, on his proper identification by the counsel representing him before this Court.”