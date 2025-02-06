Kashmir Engineer Arrested In Saudi Arabia Sentenced To 31 Years In Jail: Jammu Kashmir Students' Association

Srinagar: Kashmir engineer, Abdul Rafi Baba, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia two years ago, has been sentenced to 31 years in jail on charges of “cyber related crimes concerned with terror activities” and for “circulating some objectionable videos on social media”.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, Baba, who hails from Srinagar's Soura, was arrested in early March, 2022 while he was working at the King Faisal University in Hofuf region of Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association said that the office of Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has responded to a request from the association, seeking urgent intervention for Baba's return.

According to the J&K Students association, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has conveyed that Baba, holding Passport No. S7725981 is undergoing imprisonment in Dammam Intelligence jail since March 1, 2022 “on charges of cyber related crimes concerned with terror activities and for allegedly circulating some objectionable videos on social media”.

The students association said that Under Secretary, Bibhuti Nath Pandey has told them that Rafi was initially sentenced for a period of 11 years imprisonment.

“After filing an appeal against the judgment by Shri Abdul Rafi Baba as well as Public Prosecution, the appeal court pronounced another verdict sentencing him to 31 years of imprisonment under the relevant articles and sections of the concerned laws. His case is pending in the Supreme Court,” the spokesperson said.

He said that consular access was provided to Baba on 03.05.2021, 06.09.2022, 20.02.2023, 05.09.2023 and 11.09.2024.

“During the consular access, he (Baba) has informed that he is in touch with his family members back in India and calls them once in a week. He appears to be in good health. He is not facing any problems with regard to food and shelter,” the association quoted officials as saying.