Kashmir Crafts Face Blow As US Tariffs Upend Trade, Puts Christmas Orders On hold

Srinagar: For Majid Ahmad Mir, an artisan weaving Kani shawls in Srinagar, a rare maiden opportunity to send his samples of handmade crafts to the United States last year has been shattered by the US tariffs. After a year-long paperwork and negotiations, he received a nod from the US-based importer for his products, including the fine pashmina wool mufflers and stoles.

But now it is facing a roadblock after US President Donald Trump implemented a 50 per cent tariff on imports from India, the highest among major economies, to penalize New Delhi for buying Russian oil, citing its war with Ukraine.

"The company has put the order on hold after the tariff announcement," says Mir, who inherited the craft from his forefathers in Srinagar. The bulk consignment would have provided work to 400-500 craftspeople, including designers, weavers and others. But now, the plan stands shelved.

Kashmir is home to top-notch craftspersons who meticulously crafted works that impressed the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte so much that he gifted a shawl to his wife empress Josephine. It is said his wife possessed a treasure trove of Kashmir shawls and introduced the luxurious handicraft to Europe.

The Valley inherited the legacy of crafts from the revered Sufi saint and scholar Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamadani. In the 14th century, he travelled from Iran to Kashmir and is credited with spreading Islam in Kashmir, besides introducing skilled artisans for crafts and industries.

The United States is the key market for handmade products in India and accounts for 40 per cent of exports to the US, alongside 33 per cent to Europe. Now, with handicraft sectors hit in the country following the ‘unprecedented’ tariff, Kashmir’s industry is witnessing a major downfall with orders worth millions on hold.

“Such a misfortune, it feels like we have fallen from the sky. For a small craftsman like us, the US market holds huge potential for our highly valued products, “Mir laments.

The imposition of tariffs by the US, which finally kicked off on August 27, has not only disrupted regular orders for Kashmir’s artisans but has also cast a shadow on Christmas products. The festival is a bumper season for artisans who begin readying celebratory products as early as March every year.