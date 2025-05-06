Kashmir Cheap Tour Packages Draw None Amid Layoffs And Empty Hotels

Srinagar: Kashmir was brimming with tourists, and hotel bookings were in place till June 2025. However, terrorists struck in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a pony operator on April 22, and it changed the entire scenario. Since then, hotels have been empty, and layoffs are surging as discounts on Kashmir tour packages draw none.

Nasir Ahmad Shah, who is a senior tour planner with over decades of experience, had 800 bookings of the premium category till June. Now, almost all have cancelled their bookings in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

"Only 20 per cent bookings are intact and they will be deciding by month-end now," he told ETV Bharat. "Tourists have apprehensions as the attack has lost peace of mind. Now with war clouds hovering between India and Pakistan, it has furthered their apprehensions. They will come when there is peace aimed at relaxing."

The discounts ranging from 30-40 per cent offered on packages do not elicit tourists, as the fear still lies in their minds. "The discounted packages offer premium packages at the cost of budget ones now. But there are no takers for discounts now. They want peace of mind. We expect a return of tourists from February 2026,” said Shah, who is heading the Kashmir chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators.

In Srinagar, a leading chain of hotels with 150 rooms, has partially closed its two hotels after they faced cancellation of bookings till September. Running empty, a manager at the hotel said that they have laid off 40 per cent staff in the first go, while he fears to be among the staffer in line of fire.

"Only 7 rooms are occupied by tourists with rates slashed by half," he added. "A total of 40 staffers have been retained among one hundred and fifty employees. Waiters and chefs have been laid off, and only essential staff have been allowed to stay. But they might lay off the rest for some time now."

The hotel was offering a single room at Rs 10000 including GST last month with lakhs received in advance for bookings from across the travel operators. “We are receiving mail every day for cancellations and seeking a refund of their money. Currently, we are clearing the accounts to refund the amount."

In Gulmarg, premier four-star rated hotels were all booked till June. But now, Altaf Ahmad, who is a manager at Hotel Hilltop, said they are now offering discounts too yet an average below 10 rooms from their 67 rooms are occupied every day.

"We have sent the majority of our staff home on leave,” he said. “But the situation is quite bad. There are no new bookings, and we have cancelled almost all bookings till June."

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) general secretary Fiaz Bakshi said that tourists predominantly from Maharashtra and Gujarat had planned their trips from April. But now with war clouds hovering over, he said, tourists are not willing to travel even when the rates of hotels and airfares have sharply dipped.

"Tourism is a leisure activity and requires peace. But none is willing to travel due to war-like situations. Tourists are going to other places of their choice but not Kashmir even when it has fallen cheap," he added.