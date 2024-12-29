Kashmir Braces For More Snowfall As Two Back-to-back Western Disturbances Set To Hit Valley

Srinagar: After being blanketed in white by the year-end snow, Kashmir is set to receive more precipitation on New Year as well with two Western Disturbances set to hit the valley in quick succession, the local meteorological department predicted on Sunday.

According to a meteorological department official, generally dry weather is expected till the end of this year. However, a feeble western disturbance on January 1-2 is expected to hit J&K which is expected to bring light snow at scattered places during January 1st evening/night to 2nd morning in the valley, he said.

From January 3-6, another moderate Western Disturbance is likely to hit J&K under the effect which, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate snow at many places of Kashmir Division and scattered places of Jammu Division, the Meteorological Department said.

Meteorological Dept Issues Advisory For Tourists

The department also issued an advisory for cold wave at isolated places during December 30 and 31. It said that in view of snowfall and freezing temperature, icy conditions over roads were expected, both in plains and higher reaches. The department asked tourists/travellers/transporters to follow admin/traffic advisory before embarking on their journey.

People walk on a snow-covered path amid snowfall, on Saturday. (ANI)

Tourists enjoy throwing snowballs after heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

Kashmir valley on Friday received the season's first major snowfall, which has brought respite to the residents from a prolonged dry spell and cold wave conditions. The precipitation, however, disrupted normal life by affecting vehicular transport and disrupting power transmission lines and drinking water supply.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Day-long Closure

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Sunday reopened for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure due to heavy snowfall, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed to their respective destinations, officials said.

However, several other important inter-district routes, including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road, remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

A snow-clearance machine clears a path following heavy snowfall for safe commutation, on Saturday. (ANI)

"Passenger traffic is plying on the highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, as overtaking may cause congestion," J-K Traffic Police said in an advisory. It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund.

Fresh Snowfall Brings Respite In Cold Wave

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against last night’s minus 1.0°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.4°C above normal.

Qazigund, the gateway to the valley, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 0.6°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of the Valley.

Likewise, Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 8.0°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.5°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night which was 2.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.1°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital.

A frozen part of Dal lake in Srinagar (ANI)

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21.