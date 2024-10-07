ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Braces For J&K Assembly Election Results 2024 As Counting Of Votes Begins On Tuesday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The political fate of 873 candidates will be decided on Tuesday as the stage is set for counting of votes for the first assembly elections held in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after a decade.

Officials said that all preparations have been made for fair and transparent counting of votes while elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the counting centers set up in the 20 districts of the UT.

The counting will be held for all the 90 assembly constituencies at respective district headquarters in the 20 districts. In Srinagar, the summer capital of the UT, counting for the eight assembly constituencies will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC). For the remaining 82 seats of the 19 districts, counting will be held in the respective district headquarters.

Pandurang K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said that counting will begin in the morning and conclude at around 3 in the afternoon.

"First the counting of postal ballots will be taken up and then counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin. Counting halls are under tight security and surveillance for transparent and hassle free counting of votes," Pole told ETV Bharat.

He said that for migrant votes, the counting will take place in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi where centers have been set up.