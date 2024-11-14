Kashmir Braces For Fresh Rain, Snow Spell From Today; Check Forecast Here

Srinagar: After a prolonged dry spell which saw over 75 percent rainfall deficit, Kashmir valley is set to experience fresh light rain and snow for two days starting Thursday bringing cheers to the locals and tourists alike, the local Meteorological Department said.
A weather forecast issued by the local meteorological centre here on Thursday said that light rain and snow in higher reaches for two days from November 14.
In a post on X, the Srinagar Meteorological Centre said, “A spell of Light Rain/light snow (higher reaches) at many places of Kashmir & few places of Jammu Division during late night of 14th to 15th evening & thereafter generally dry weather from 16th(a/n)-23rd Nov”.
Advisory For Tourists/Trekkers
The fresh snowfall has added to the enthusiasm of tourists visiting the valley, especially ski destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Sonamarg in central valley. However, in view of the forecast for rains and snow, the Meteorological Department issued an advisory asking tourists and trekkers, to plan their trips accordingly during 14th (night)-15th Nov over important passes viz Zojila, Razdan pass, Sadhna top, Sinthan top and Mughal Road.
Prolonged Autumn Dry Spell In Valley
The latest forecast for rains and snow in the valley, which experienced dry spell with October month witnessing above 75 percent rainfall deficit, has brought cheers on the face of people especially farmers as the wet season bodes well for the just sown kharif crops.
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Through For Traffic
Meanwhile, the mountainous and National Highway 44, which is the key link between Kashmir and the rest of the country was through for traffic.
According to the traffic update issued at 0800 hrs, the J&K traffic department advised commuters to undertake journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during day time and avoid unnecessary halting, apprehending landslides and shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.
