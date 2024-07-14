Kashmir Administration Allows Muharram Procession in Srinagar For Second Year In A Row

Srinagar: For the second year in a row, the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration has allowed the 8th Muharram procession from the traditional route in Srinagar city in specific areas. However, the processions from Abi Guzar in Lal Chowk to Zadibal downtown remain banned.

The procession passes through the city's Guru Bazar, which is located in the Karan Nagar area up to Dalgate. The mourners have been asked to follow several directions during the processions. Muharram processions in the city were banned in the 90s, but the LG administration lifted the ban in 2023 after three decades. This move by the administration was lauded by the Kashmiri Shias, but they demanded permission for processions in the city's Abi Guzar to Zadibal.

The mourners had to face the police wrath during the ban when they attempted to take processions from Guru Bazar or Abi Guzar. However, last year, police and the civil administration facilitated the procession from Guru Bazar up to Dalgate. According to an order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, the government has decided to allow the processions on 8th Muharram, following requests by the Shia leaders.

"Subject to various conditions like no activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the state and should not disrespect any national symbol/emblem. That they shall not hoist any flag depicting provocative slogans/text and/or photos of terror outfits, logos of banned organisations at both national and international levels," the order said.

The organisers shall abide by all the rules and regulations and shall not indulge in any activity, which may lead to law and order problems in the area. The activities of the participants attending the procession should remain strictly confined to the programme only. That they shall cooperate with local police and other security agencies as desired by them in the public interest," it said.

The government said that various prominent Shia organisations have hailed the decision of the government to allow the 8th Muharram procession. They said that this Jaloos of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS holds utmost significance for the Shia community and the government has respected their sentiments," the DM said.

