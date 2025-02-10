Kashimiri Handwoven Carpet Gets New Logo From GI Registry

Srinagar: In a landmark step towards the preservation and promotion of Kashmiri handicrafts, the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai has assigned a new logo for the famous handwoven carpets under the Geographical Indications (GI) procedure.
GI logo is a symbol used on products with specific geographical origins and has the characteristics of the native where they grow.
"A fresh registration certificate with a new logo has been issued by the Registrar of Geographical Indications which is the competent authority to assign such standards. The new logo will be widely publicised to preserve the distinctiveness of hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets and give buyers the satisfaction of purchasing a genuine product," Zubair Ahmed, Director of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Nowshera, told ETV Bharat.
Ahmad further said the logo that was assigned to the handwoven Kashmiri carpets in 2016 was not registered with the GI Registry as it failed to differentiate between the original and machine-made carpets. This necessitated the reregistration of the logo.
"The new logo clearly shows the difference between hand-woven and machine-made carpets which was not clear from the older logo. We sent the proposal for its registration in 2021, which was registered after a gap of over three years," Ahmad added.
"Now, we are going to advertise this new logo in the department to provide prospective buyers with the right information. We have tagged 16,000 handmade carpets with GI mark and those meant for export carry the logo," he said.
Kashmir crafts, reputed for being amongst the best in niche global markets, are in pursuit of securing GI registration for all categories.
Notably, apart from hand-knotted carpets, six other handicrafts have already been granted GI registration including pashmina, papier mache, Khatamband, walnut wood carving, Kani and Suzni.
