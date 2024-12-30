ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Bars Entry To Sanctum Sanctorum, Touching Deity For Crowd Control

Many devotees are gearing up to celebrate the New Year with the darshan and worship of Lord Kashi Vishwanath as it counts lakhs of footfalls.

Bookings for Aarti, Rudrabhishek and Sugam Darshan are full till January 27. (ETV Bharat)
Published : 51 minutes ago

Varanasi: To reigh in the surging number of devotees, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has disallowed entry to the sanctum sanctorum and touching of the deity.

Many devotees are gearing up to celebrate the New Year with the darshan and worship of Lord Kashi Vishwanath as the holy place counts lakhs of footfalls in the last leg of this year.

The revamped corridor has added to the attraction of the devotees as all bookings for Aarti, Rudrabhishek and Sugam Darshan are full till January 27.

According to temple administration, online tickets for Mangal Aarti, midday Bhog Aarti, Saptarishi Aarti and Shringar Bhog Aarti are not available to the devotees. Tickets for Rudrabhishek and Sugam Darshan are also fully booked till the end of January and the booking window has been suspected from December 31 to January 2 for crowd control.

The chief executive officer said all measures are being taken for the safety, ease and convenience of the devotees coming to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the New Year. Every New Year, a large number of devotees throng the temple and arrangements for barricading, which will come into effect from January 10, are being made which is done in the month of Sawan and during the Mahashivratri. Entry to the sanctum sanctorum and touching of the deity have been suspended till the crowd subsides. Preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh are also underway.

