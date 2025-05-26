Karuvannur Bank Scam: ED Names Prominent CPI(M) Leaders In Chargesheet

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed the final chargesheet in the Karuvannur Bank fraud case in the PMLA court, Kaloor in Kerala's Kochi. CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan has been named as the 70th accused.

Additionally, 27 more people, including former minister and MLA AC Moideen and former district secretary MM Varghese, have also been named as accused, along with the CPI(M).

The chargesheet alleges that the accused amassed Rs 180 crore through secret accounts and by illegally granting loans to proxy holders. It states that the CPI(M) district leadership was aware of the black money transactions and that there was no information about these secret accounts in the income tax returns.

The Kerala High Court had ordered an investigation against CPI(M) leaders and others involved in the fraud. It had instructed the police not to attempt to shield anyone. The ED had initially filed a chargesheet naming 55 accused. The first chargesheet was filed against private moneylender P Satheesh Kumar, middleman PP Kiran, CPM local committee member of Vadakkanchery municipality, PR Aravindakshan, and former bank accountant CK Giles, identifying them as masterminds behind the fraud. The investigation revealed that with the knowledge of the bank's management and political leadership, illegal money transactions worth Rs 180 crore had taken place. The ED had seized assets worth Rs 87.75 crore.

The fraud exposed the biggest illegalities witnessed in Kerala. It was unearthed during an investigation conducted by the cooperative department following a complaint. On July 21, 2021, the Iringalakud police registered a case based on a complaint by the bank secretary. The bank's board of directors, which had been controlled by the CPI(M) for a decade, was dissolved after a complaint was filed. The police initially filed a case against six people, including the bank secretary, who were also CPI(M) leaders.

The initial finding pegged the fraud at Rs 300 crore, and a high-level committee was appointed for a detailed investigation. Later, it was found that the fraud amounted to Rs 219 crore. The complaint by former CPM activist and bank employee MV Suresha alleged that illegalities have been going on since 2011-12 at various levels by forging documents, inflating value, granting loans without order and using illegal means to buy equipment from the bank's supermarket.

However, no action was taken on the complaint filed with the party leadership. Complaints were also filed with the cooperative department, the vigilance, the ED, and the CBI.